Annoy a Democrat, Celebrate America’s Birthday

We’ve had a pretty good run as a country. Sure, it’s not been a millennium or anything like that, but for a republic in the modern age, the United States turning 250 years old is a pretty major accomplishment, one worth celebrating. That’s what makes it so odd that half the country not only isn’t celebrating, but they’re actively mourning our nation’s continued existence. These people are broken and deserve all the bad that comes their way. Don’t just celebrate July 4 despite them; celebrate it to spite them.

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Go to any antique store or mall, and you will see countless items from the bicentennial. Everything from blankets to ashtrays can be found. While it’s weird to think that just 50 years ago smoking was very common, it’s weird to think that today love of country is not. But that’s the state of Democrats today.

To this day, leftists in the media and Congress talk about the “Unite the Right” event in Charlottesville, Virginia, where 12 guys came out of the woods carrying citronella torches and chanting “Jews will not replace us” like that was the Republican Party, rather than 12 virgins on the payroll of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Republicans condemned it, and Democrats condemned Republicans.

Then Democrats nominated those people for Congress.

I’m just kidding, of course; those guys were white and Democratic Socialists of America. While run by white men and consisting of an overwhelming majority of white liberals who come from money, they would never nominate one of them; they prefer puppets of color, er, people of color.

Actually, the wrapping doesn’t matter when it’s all communist red on the inside.

Democrats are horrible. It used to seem like the only way they could get any worse would be on a dare. Well, maybe someone dared them.

They are now nominating people who think we deserved 9/11. Large swaths of New York City (including the Mayor's mansion) are places where Osama bin Laden would have made sure to avoid damaging or harming anyone if that attack was planned today, were he not currently in hell.

Our Founding Fathers would not recognize the country – a government providing able-bodied individuals who refuse to work for themselves with the fruit of the labor of others who do would have them plotting another revolution. Over 25 years, the enemies of liberty went from across the planet to across the street, just as over 250 years, the enemies of liberty went from across the ocean to across the aisle.

Let America 250 lead to a rebirth of liberty. I realize we’re up against an education system churning out ignorant graduates only possessing the skills of self-loathing and rioting, but there are more of us than them; they’re just louder.

Well, a vote cast by someone with a brick or Molotov cocktail in their pants only counts once, just like the vote cast by someone with multiple neurons firing in their heads and a love of liberty.

We have to work harder than they do – calories can be easily diverted to the physical following of orders when they are not needed for thought, which gives Democrats an advantage. But it gives us an advantage too, as it’s easy to out-think people ill-trained for thought.

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Granted, this is not an ideal situation for a country to find itself in at 250, or any age, really. But it’s where we are, and reality is not dependent upon our comfort level with it; it just is.

America 250 is not just one day; July 4th is just the start of what should be a year-long celebration. But it should have already started – the refusal of some Democrat run states to participate in the Great American State Fair is an indication of how that year will go.

To hell with them; there isn’t a party in the country not made better by the absence of left-wing trash whining about whatever outrage of the moment they’ve grafted their parasite existence onto.

Enjoy the weekend, enjoy the fireworks, enjoy the lack of leftists. Better yet, enjoy the first two even more because of the last one.

Grill, drink, celebrate, and recharge for the fight ahead. The best way to honor our Founding Fathers and celebrate America’s 250th birthday is to commit yourself to destroying the people who did all they could to prevent us from getting here in the first place and have made it their mission in life to make sure liberty doesn’t see 251.

Happy Birthday, America. You don’t look a day over 225.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, DC, and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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