America Is About to Celebrate Her 250th Birthday. And Democrats Feel Nothing but Hate.

America is gearing up for its 250th birthday, a historic milestone that should be a powerful moment of celebration and unity as Americans prepare to celebrate 250 years of freedom. But that shared American pride appears to be lacking on the left, as a bombshell poll suggests many Democrats harbor little overwhelming love for the United States.

Advertisement

🚨CNN STUNNED as bombshell poll reveals that Democrats HATE America!



- Only 27% of Democrats will fly the American flag on July 4th, compared to 64% of Republicans



- Only 29% of Democrats are extremely proud to be an American, compared to 90% of Republicans



- Only 24% of… pic.twitter.com/mQSLNBUKNl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 17, 2026

"This to me is one of the most stunning divides that we have seen. You know, we're talking about polarization in politics, it even comes down to what you believe July 4th actually is. Like, what does July 4th mean to you," CNN's Harry Enten said.

"Celebrate America, friends and family time. Among Republicans, what do you see? You see the clear majority say it's a time to celebrate America, 65 percent. Among Democrats, however, the plurality disagree. Look at that. What do you see? Friends and family time at 42 percent versus just 24 percent who say that what it means most to them is to celebrate America.

"So even on the basic question of what July 4th means to you, we have Republicans on one end saying celebrate America. More of them say that. And Democrats on the other end saying that it means more to them to have time with friends and family."

So what do they say about the flag? Even on the basic level of flag, look at this. Look at how we have an increasing polarization on this issue. We'll display the flag on July 4th, the American flag. Back in July of 2001, look at this. You had 68 percent of Republicans, 65 percent of Democrats saying that they would in fact display the flag on July 4th. You come over to this side of the screen. Republicans basically are where they were 25 years ago, right? 64 percent. But look at that Democratic percentage. Absolutely plummeting. Just 27 percent of Democrats say they will in fact display the flag on July 4th. Democrats and Republicans in different camps, even on the simple question of displaying the flag on July 4th.

"A polarization, a split that simply put did not exist a generation ago," Enten added. "What about the sloganeering about proud to be an American? OK, what about this idea? Are you proud to be an American, extremely or very proud to be an American? Again, look at this divide, a growing divide on this question. Back in January of 2001, 90 percent of Republicans, 85 percent of Democrats."

"You come over to this side of the screen in 2026. Look at this again. The Democratic percentage absolutely plummets to just 29 percent of Democrats say they're extremely or very proud to be an American. That Republican percentage, the exact same. 90 and 90."

Despite our country's shortcomings, national pride is not a measure of how well someone thinks the United States is doing at any given moment. It is faith in our founding ideals—freedom from tyranny, the right of every individual to pursue happiness without undue government interference, and the promise that hard work and opportunity can lead to success. When that pride begins to fade, those ideals begin to lose their meaning. That helps explain why so many on the left increasingly view America's institutions not as safeguards worth preserving, but as obstacles to be overcome, rather than the foundations that made the nation unique in the first place.

No matter your politics, national pride is central to what it means to be an American. It is the recognition that, despite our challenges and imperfections, the United States remains one of the greatest nations on Earth, not only because of what it has achieved, but because of what it is still capable of achieving.

Advertisement

Our politics may be more divided than ever, but division does not have to come at the expense of national pride. Once a nation loses faith in itself and the principles that made it exceptional, it risks losing the very foundation that made it worth celebrating in the first place.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.