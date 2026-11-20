California voters recently came together to reject Proposition 40, which would have imposed a one-time 5 percent tax on residents worth more than $1 billion and made California the first state to enact a wealth tax at the ballot box . The result is a win for taxpayers, but it doesn’t end the debate. The fight now moves to Washington, D.C. Prop. 40 was in trouble before a single ballot was cast. Several of the state’s wealthiest residents left ahead of the January 1 residency cutoff , taking tens of billions in projected revenue with them. Even Governor Gavin Newsom opposed the measure , warning that driving out California’s biggest taxpayers could leave the state with less revenue, not more.

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Still, proponents were loud in the buildup to the midterm elections, continuing to sell Prop. 40 as a tax only a couple hundred people would ever pay. The data told a different story. California’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst projected that ongoing income tax collections would fall as wealthy residents left, and Stanford’s Hoover Institution estimated the measure would cost the state roughly $25 billion over time. That gap would not have been covered by billionaires who had already moved to other states. It would have fallen on middle-class Californians, through higher taxes or cuts to services they rely on. A tax pitched as reaching a few hundred people would have been felt far more widely.

Voters also had good reason to ask where the money would go. Ninety percent was earmarked for healthcare, in a state where prosecutors charged 21 people in April in an alleged scheme that used stolen identities to bill Medi-Cal roughly $267 million for hospice care that was never provided. Those allegations don’t show how Prop. 40 funds would have been administered, but they make the case for strong safeguards before billions in new spending funnels in.

For the Alliance for IRS Accountability, the larger issue was always what a wealth tax demands of government. Taxing wealth means identifying, valuing, and scrutinizing assets well beyond traditional income reporting, including holdings that are difficult to price. Think of privately held businesses, art collections, or family-owned farmland. Every one of those valuations becomes a potential dispute between a taxpayer and the government. Prop. 40 would have created new valuation rules and handed state tax authorities the job of enforcing them. And because California already shares certain taxpayer information with the IRS, the consequences would not have stopped at the state line.

That’s why Prop. 40’s defeat is a reprieve and not a resolution. Proposals for a federal wealth tax keep resurfacing, including plans that reach far below Prop. 40’s billion-dollar threshold. Once the infrastructure to value and audit wealth exists, lowering the threshold takes only a vote. Senator Bernie Sanders made the stakes clear after the vote, telling Prop. 40’s opponents their victory is “fleeting” and vowing to pass a federal billionaire wealth tax. Even while opposing California’s measure, Newsom advocated for a national tax covering individuals worth more than $100 million. With 2027 on the horizon, expect the idea to return in national form, with any federal version enforced by the IRS.

The agency’s history of misconduct and accountability failures should give every lawmaker pause. The IRS already holds some of the most sensitive information Americans give to their government, and for many years, it has struggled to protect that information. A wealth tax would dramatically raise the stakes by handing the agency detailed records on what people own, not just what they earn. Every new file is one more thing that can be misused, leaked, or wrongly assessed. Before anyone in Washington considers expanding the IRS’s reach into Americans’ finances, Congress should first ask whether existing taxpayer privacy protections, oversight mechanisms, and avenues for recourse are sufficient.

California voters drew a hard line earlier this month. Given a real choice, they decided a wealth tax was not the right path forward for their state. They made this especially clear by simultaneously passing Proposition 42 , which would bar new state taxes on personal property and directly nullify Prop. 40. The question now is whether Washington will respect those results. Every member of Congress, and every candidate eyeing 2028, should have to answer a simple question: Will you fight to rein in the IRS, or vote to hand it more power?

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Chuck Flint is president and CEO of the Alliance for IRS Accountability.

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