The overall strategy to slowly but surely spread socialism in the United States via indirect, passive means rather than a direct, violent revolution is commonly called the “ Long March Through the Institutions ,” an ode to the Chinese communist army’s 6,000-mile march in 1934 under Mao.

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In the United States, the Long March began in the 1960s with the goal of popularizing socialist ideology via cultural institutions like academia and the media under the assumption that politics is downstream from culture.

Based on the results of the 2026 midterms, in which more than 220 socialists won elected office, I think it is safe to say that the Long March in America has been successful.

I think it is also safe to say that the Long March Through the Institutions has been so fruitful that the march is now moving through the federal, state, and local governments.

Since 2018 , The Heartland Institute has tracked the success of socialists in midterm and general elections. The results of the 2026 midterm elections, which are still not totally complete yet, show striking gains at the federal, state, and local levels.

For clarity, we define socialist candidates as those who “have been endorsed by at least one of three organizations: Our Revolution, the Democratic Socialists of America, and/or the Progressive Democrats of America” because “all three of these groups clearly support socialist principles and public policies and only endorse candidates who align with socialist beliefs.”

In 2026, socialist candidates in Michigan, Minnesota, Maine, and Texas won seats in the U.S. Senate. Many more won races for the U.S. House of Representatives in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, etc.

At the state level, dozens of socialists will serve in state legislatures, and dozens more on state boards and commissions in 2027. In Colorado, a socialist will take the oath of office for attorney general next year, and a socialist will become the Agriculture Commissioner in Texas.

Most notably, socialists dominated the vast array of local races they entered. They won mayorships in Los Angeles, the District of Columbia, and several other cities. Dozens will sit on numerous city councils and various boards. Dozens more will take seats on countless county councils and boards as well as a laundry list of local office positions.

When this wave of socialists enters the political process and discourse, they will remain a minority, but they have leverage and momentum.

Their leverage is that the establishment Democrat Party is not popular because many see it as part of the problem, not the solution.

The socialists do not seek to cooperate with moderate Democrats; they seek to overthrow the party from within.

Essentially, the socialists have implemented the Long March strategy through the Democrat Party thanks to Bernie Sanders.

The Progressive Democrats of America “was founded in 2004 to transform the Democratic Party and our country” via what it calls an “inside/outside strategy.”

Our Revolution “was founded by Bernie Sanders” to “elect progressives.”

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) trains its “chapters to effectively support democratic socialist candidates running for local and state office while lifting up our key issues.”

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In 2016, Bernie almost defeated Hillary Clinton for the Democrat Party’s presidential nomination. In 2020, he nearly beat Joe Biden before exiting with concessions.

Bernie exerted his leverage by forcing Biden to sign the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force Recommendations . “Though the end result is not what I or my supporters would have written alone, the task forces have created a good policy blueprint that will move this country in a much-needed progressive direction,” Bernie said .

In 2028, all bets are off.

The socialist creep within the Democrat Party over the years has whittled away the forceful voices on the left who staunchly stand against socialism. In late 2026, only eight Democrats voted for a House Resolution to “denounce socialism in all its forms.”

Most significantly, socialists have momentum and the hearts and minds of young voters.

In late 2025, a Heartland/Rasmussen poll found that “More than half of young likely voters (51%) say they would like to see a democratic socialist win the White House in 2028, with those aged 18-24 most supportive at 57%. Surprisingly, this includes 42% of conservatives, 42% of moderates, and 66% of those making more than $200,000 per year.”

What’s more, “Those without a high school diploma (59%), college graduates (51%), as well as those with a graduate degree (62%) would like to see a democratic socialist in the Oval Office as soon as 2028.”

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The fact that young people across the political, educational, and income spectrum support socialism confirms the sheer success of the original Long March.

Thus, I cannot stress enough that anti-socialists must counter with our version of a “Long March.”

In 2024, this journey was launched in Florida, when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1264, “requiring instruction in public schools on the history of communism.”

“We will not allow our students to live in ignorance, nor be indoctrinated by Communist apologists in schools. To the contrary, we will ensure students in Florida are taught the truth about the evils and dangers of Communism,” DeSantis said after signing the bill into law.

More states should follow Florida’s model before it is too late because the pro-socialist Long March is gaining speed, size, and scope.

Chris Talgo ( ctalgo@heartland.org ) is editorial director at The Heartland Institute.

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