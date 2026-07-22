The Right Cannot Defeat the Left by Abandoning Its Own Principles

The ideological excesses of the American Left are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Political commentator Hasan Piker recently appeared in a Mao jacket—a conspicuous tribute to the Chinese dictator whose regime was responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of people—before addressing college students. Around the same time, Melat Kiros, a Democratic Socialists of America candidate in Colorado, declared that America would stop "exploiting the world" only after the country elects enough immigrants from the Global South.

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That is more than a campaign slogan. It reflects an ideology that seeks to replace America's founding principles with an entirely different worldview.

The philosophy has a name: third-worldism. At its core is the belief that Western civilization is uniquely oppressive and that America can only redeem itself by surrendering cultural and political authority to those viewed as its historical victims. Variations of this worldview have gained traction on college campuses, within the DSA and among activist movements across the country.

Conservatives are right to challenge those ideas.

But confronting a radical Left does not require creating a radical Right.

That distinction became especially important this week after social media personality Andrew Tate—who has openly described himself as a pimp and faces allegations of rape and human trafficking—was arrested. Rather than welcoming the legal process, portions of the political Right responded with silence or outright defense of Tate, a reaction that should concern anyone who claims to value conservative principles.

The Right will not defeat left-wing transgression by embracing its own version of transgression. It wins only by demonstrating moral seriousness, defending institutions worth preserving, and offering a coherent alternative rooted in responsibility rather than outrage.

Americans should never feel obligated to apologize for Western civilization or for the principles that built the United States. A nation that refuses to defend itself is not displaying generosity; it is surrendering its future.

At the same time, conservatives should recognize that victory is never guaranteed. The Left's ideological excesses may appear politically self-destructive, but the Right is fully capable of squandering its own advantages.

That happens when conservatives become consumed by conspiracy theories, excuse indefensible behavior simply because it comes from perceived allies, or discard the very ideals they claim to defend.

The reaction to the Tate case illustrates that danger.

A law-abiding citizen should have no objection to alleged sex traffickers facing arrest and prosecution under the rule of law. Yet a growing faction on the Right appears deeply invested in portraying Andrew and Tristan Tate as political martyrs rather than men facing longstanding allegations that have followed them for years.

That instinct reflects a broader problem. Some reactionary conservatives have come to distrust virtually every institution in Western society, mirroring the same anti-institutional impulse that characterizes much of the modern Left. If every court, every law enforcement agency and every legal proceeding is presumed corrupt whenever it involves someone on "our side," then principled conservatism gives way to tribalism.

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That attitude was on display in comments from Paul Ingrassia, acting general counsel for the General Services Administration, who emphasized that the presumption of innocence is a cornerstone of the American legal system. On that point, he is correct. Every defendant deserves due process, and guilt is determined in a court of law—not by public opinion.

But due process does not require the public to ignore a person's own statements or conduct. When someone publicly boasts about behavior that closely resembles the conduct underlying criminal allegations, citizens are not obligated to suspend their judgment entirely while a legal case proceeds. The presumption of innocence governs criminal conviction, not private opinion.

Ingrassia also argued that politically motivated prosecutions threaten democratic society. That concern is legitimate in the abstract, but it is difficult to apply convincingly to defendants who have faced allegations involving sexual abuse and human trafficking for years, well before their recent prominence in American political discourse.

Republicans and conservatives should resist the temptation to rally around every controversial figure simply because the Left dislikes them. Political coalitions built around grievance rather than principle eventually lose sight of what they are supposed to conserve.

The greatest threat to conservatism is not simply the rise of the DSA or the spread of third-worldist ideology. It is the willingness of some on the Right to abandon their own standards in the belief that defeating the Left requires embracing anyone who opposes it.

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A movement that trades its principles for expediency may win attention in the short term, but it will struggle to win lasting political victories. Conservatism cannot preserve American ideals by discarding them in pursuit of the next cultural battle.

Ben Shapiro is a graduate of UCLA and Harvard Law School, host of "The Ben Shapiro Show," and co-founder of Daily Wire®. He is a three-time New York Times bestselling author.