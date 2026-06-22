If there is one thing we adore in the military, it is our acronyms. We have a joke that some people earn commendation medals for coming up with new ones. There is the infamous SNAFU (situation normal: all f**ked up) and the ubiquitous FUBAR (f**ked up beyond all recognition), popularized in the movie "Saving Private Ryan." However, there is one acronym that I think aptly describes the Marxist left in America: SSDD. This acronym stands for "Same S**t Different Day." In the military, it refers to a consistent, boring routine of operations. Let's say having to go out and patrol the same route or area each day, knowing that nothing has, or will, change from the previous day. This is an appropriate description of the leftists in America as we draw closer to the November midterm elections.

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It is almost routine, and one can nearly predict what the Marxists in America will say in response to any question about current policy. They are drone-like robots reminiscent of the Borg from Star Trek in their repetitive responses: "War of Choice." I do give them credit for all being on the same sheet of music, but it becomes annoying when they all use the exact same wording. It is as if there is a script, or better, a chip implanted in the base of the skull of leftists in the media, elected office, and pundits, forcing them to say the same thing, regardless of the day.

I do not know about you, but "tax the rich" is getting old, right along with hearing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) repeatedly ramble on about "oligarchs" when he himself has multiple high-income residences, as he flies about in a private aircraft. I wonder what his carbon footprint is? There is no original thought emanating from these Marxists. It is as if Karl Marx himself has been resurrected in these mindless lemmings and useful idiots who jump around on stages and in protests, ranting about "No Kings."

As we are in our 250th year of American independence, I would offer that the policies and ideology of the Marxists in America resemble those of King George III. It would only take a full reading of our Declaration of Independence to see the list of grievances Thomas Jefferson listed to realize their association with the policies of today's Redcoats, the Marxist leftists. Jefferson wrote about the British use of Indian tribes and their vicious aspect of warfare. Today, the American Marxists have enlisted the assistance of Islamists in their quest for control and power in our Republic. The Marxists and Islamists both see individual rights, freedoms, and liberties as a common topic to oppose.

SSDD relates to the tired ol' retreaded Marxist lingo about "workers unite" and free stuff. As Marx once quipped about "from each according to their ability, to each according to their need," today's American Marxists blather on about wealth redistribution and folks paying their "fair share." Of course, the leftists are the ones who determine what the "fair share" is. I just have a reminder for these tyrants: there is a box on your IRS form that, if you wish, allows you to give more than you are taxed. Sadly, these maniacal Marxists just want the power to enact "legal plunder," the characterization of French economist Frédéric Bastiat, as a means to usurp the financial resources of others for the purposes of their ideological agenda.

All across our nation, we are witnessing the elections of these self-described Democratic Socialists who keep regurgitating the same old tired Marxist nonsense about "free" stuff: housing, education, healthcare, buses. It is as if we have failed to study history and see that this SSDD ideology has been an abject failure, everywhere it has been tried. Yet, these more intelligent Marxists tell us that they can do Marxism better. Yeah, just like the folks at Coca-Cola bought into the failed premise of "New Coke," a pure disaster.

Yes, SSDD. Marxism cannot advance under its own power. It is intellectually deficient. Therefore, its adherents use coercion, intimidation, fear, and violence. They do not want open debate, but prefer denigration, demeaning, and disparaging of their political opposition, with the desired end state being utter dehumanization of their opposition, making it easier to enact violence. And of course, the American Marxists will say, we all have to stop the political violence, as they wink, nod, and cross their fingers behind their backs. There can be no debate on the subject.

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More people have been executed, murdered, and killed since Karl Marx introduced the world to his Communist Manifesto in 1848. I do not believe John Locke's Natural Rights theory and classical liberalism, today's constitutional conservatism, have been as deadly. One philosophy of governance has wrought human disaster upon the world; the other advocates for individual rights. This is why Marxism has brought death and destruction, the committed hatred of the so-called "frigidity of rugged individualism," but embracing of the "warmth of collectivism."

You have to ask yourself, honestly, what do these American Marxists have to offer our nation? Open borders? Increased taxation? More dismembered unborn babies? More drag queen story hours? More sexualization of our children and mutilation of their bodies? More weaponization of the government against the American people? Leftists have an adept ability to project who they are upon others. More violations of our Constitution, such as gun control and the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC)? More American weakness in our defense, national security, and foreign policy? More crime on our streets? More embracing of Islamists and jihadists?

Listen to them, it is just the SSDD, hate Trump, everyone who does not agree with us is Nazis, extremists, racists, fascists, zionists, threats to democracy, homophobes, islamophobes, transphobes, and xenophobes... You get the point. There is not a singular original thought emanating from the beady little brains of these Marxists. When you do engage them in some semblance of intellectual discourse, within two minutes, the average time it takes to debunk their insidious talking points, they resort to the aforementioned defense mechanism, just as the young leftist black female student at Northwestern University asked me after I spoke on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), "Do you identify as Black?"I had previously believed that there was no such thing as a dumb question. That inquiry changed my mind.

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Here on my street in Garland, Texas, there are two homes with James Talarico signs in the front yards. I am actually glad because anyone desiring to rob a house on this street knows who is unarmed. Certainly not the house that has American and Texas flags flying proudly and the U.S. Army seal displayed.

The only people who vote for this SSDD are the ones who are SOS, (stuck on stupid). And truthfully, that is FUBAR.

Steadfast and Loyal.

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