Wake up.

Shake yourself into consciousness and begin the routine tasks that characterize our days.

Drink your coffee and eat your breakfast. Take the kids to school. Pay the mortgage. Run the errands.

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It’s the day-in, day-out grind that we fortunately (though often mindlessly) get to do.

Amid the mountain of the mundane, on November 3, every adult who can legally vote has the responsibility to go and help save our nation.

The duty your country is due will take you somewhere between 35 minutes and two hours. Less time than a trip out to have an espresso while we check emails.

We, the registered voters, have to get out there and save America.

We must vote. Our country’s future teeters on a knife’s edge.

This does not require you to freeze to death over the course of a winter.

You needn’t carry a rifle, and you won’t lose a foot to frostbite at Valley Forge. You won’t be storming a battlefield. You won't be wearing a uniform. Countless others, from a vastly different era, did those valiant works.

And the God-ordained, heaven-blessed nation they forged with their souls is now in our “texting thumbed” hands.

In three weeks, you have the calling to deliver something more ordinary yet extraordinarily powerful: your ballot.

On November 3, 2026, Americans will go to the polls for the midterm elections. And make no mistake: This election matters — a lot.

Every seat in the House of Representatives will be on the ballot, along with approximately one-third of the United States Senate, governors, state legislators and thousands of other offices across the country.

And yet, historically, millions of Americans who are perfectly eligible to vote simply don’t bother.

They have excuses.

They don't like politics. Nor the candidates.

They don't think their vote matters.

The attitudes that should frighten us.

While ordinary Americans are busy living ordinary lives, people with very different visions for America are organizing, campaigning and voting.

They are not staying home.

They understand something: that elections have consequences.

The future of the United States is not decided only in presidential elections. Congress controls legislation and spending. Congress confirms judges and conducts oversight. State legislatures determine enormous portions of public policy. Governors, attorneys general, sheriffs, prosecutors, school-board members and local officials exercise authority that can affect your family, your community and your property.

And in 2026, some extraordinarily consequential questions are on the table.

Will America remain committed to constitutional government and individual liberty — or continue drifting toward an ever-expanding administrative state?

Will economic freedom and private property remain cornerstones of American prosperity — or will increasingly popular advocates of socialism and Marxism gain greater political power?

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Will law enforcement be supported in protecting innocent citizens — or will voices demanding the defunding, abolition or radical restructuring of police departments continue gaining influence?

Will America maintain a strong commitment to religious liberty while insisting that American law remains supreme over every competing legal or religious system?

Will our borders be secure?

Will parents retain a meaningful voice in their children's education?

Will government respect the Second Amendment, and the other protections contained in the Bill of Rights?

These are not academic questions.

The other enormous question hanging over this election.

What kind of Congress will President Donald Trump have for the next two years?

Whether Republicans retain control of Congress will determine how much of the President’s agenda can actually become law. A Congress that supports his policies could help advance an America-first agenda involving energy, the economy, national security, immigration, government spending and the federal judiciary.

A Congress controlled by political opponents could obstruct that agenda at virtually every turn.

That isn’t speculation. That’s how the constitutional separation of powers works.

So, if you are a conservative, a constitutionalist, a patriot — or simply an American who loves this country — you have a responsibility to show up.

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You don’t have to agree with every Republican.

You don’t have to like Donald Trump.

You don’t even have to be enthusiastic about every candidate on the ballot.

But you have an obligation to take the privilege of living in a self-governing republic seriously.

Because if you don’t vote, somebody else will.

And if millions of decent, patriotic Americans stay home because they are discouraged, disgusted or inconvenienced, the people who are most motivated to transform America will happily fill the vacuum.

Don’t give them that victory.

Don’t tell yourself that your vote doesn’t matter.

Presidential elections can be decided by tens of thousands of votes in a handful of states. Congressional races can be decided by a few thousand — or even a few hundred. Local races can be decided by dozens.

Your vote may not determine an election by itself.

But elections are made of individual votes.

Yours is one of them.

So, make a plan now.

Find out who’s on your ballot. Study the candidates. Examine their records. Know where you stand on the issues. Determine where and when you can vote. If your state offers early voting, consider using it. If you qualify for absentee voting, understand the rules and deadlines.

Then vote.

And encourage your family, friends and neighbors to vote.

Don’t wait for somebody else to rescue the country.

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The American Republic was never supposed to be preserved by spectators.

It is preserved by citizens.

November 3, wake up.

Dress.

Feed the dog.

Eat breakfast.

Say a prayer.

And then get out there and save America — one ballot at a time.

The country we hand to our children and grandchildren will be determined, in part, by what we do on that ordinary Tuesday.

Don’t sit this one out.

America is worth showing up for.

Dr. Alex McFarland is an apologetics evangelist who has spoken in hundreds of locations throughout the U.S. and internationally. He is heard live on “Exploring the Word,” airing daily on 200+ radio stations across the country. “The Alex McFarland Show” airs weekly on NRBTV, providing Biblically faithful TV and discussion on current events affecting our nation. His newest book, “100 Bible Questions and Answers on Prophecy and the End Times,” is available now.

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