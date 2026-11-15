He’s all you need.

Some people are musicians who happen to carry a message.

Steve Camp was a messenger who happened to make music.

And there was a difference.

Steve was never going to be remembered primarily for the elegance of his vocal technique. In fact, the sheer physical force with which he delivered his songs took an enormous toll on his voice. I’ve often wondered whether the intensity of his delivery shortened the very career that gave him his platform.

Advertisement

But I suspect Steve would have considered that a perfectly acceptable trade.

His songs were uncomplicated. His words were sharp. His convictions were immovable. And when he sang, you never got the impression he was particularly concerned with whether you liked what you were hearing.

He was concerned with whether you needed to hear it.

Which makes something else about Steve all the more remarkable.

I had the privilege of spending time with him in different seasons of life. And for a man whose music could be so confrontational, whose challenges to the Church could be so direct, and whose theology left precious little room for compromise, Steve possessed one of the most genuinely gracious souls I’ve ever encountered.

The fierceness was in his message. The gentleness was in the man.

And I owe him more than he probably ever knew.

When I was a junior in high school, I lost my mother. There are very few things that can prepare a young man for that kind of loss. There are even fewer things that can make sense of it.

Steve’s music helped me begin to understand the sovereignty of God. Not as some cold theological proposition, but as the very real assurance that even when everything I understood about my world had been shattered, God had neither abandoned His throne nor forgotten me.

Less than a decade later, when a woman who had promised to spend forever with me decided six years was sufficient, I found myself needing to learn those lessons all over again.

And there was Steve.

Reminding me that God’s faithfulness wasn’t dependent on the faithfulness of people. That His goodness wasn’t measured by the absence of pain. And that His sovereignty wasn’t something to fear, but something to rest in.

That’s a pretty extraordinary gift for one man to give another through a handful of songs.

And this morning, listening again to “He’s All You Need,” I was struck by something that almost brought me to tears.

The message hasn’t aged a day.

The production belongs to another era. The vocal delivery is unmistakably Steve. The musical conventions have changed, and generations have come and gone.

But the Gospel?

Not one bit.

We live in a world desperately searching for answers in politics, personalities, possessions, relationships, influence, and whatever new promise of fulfillment happens to be trending this week.

And Steve Camp, with a voice he practically wore out telling us the truth, was pointing to the same answer all along.

Jesus Christ.

Not Jesus plus something.

Not Jesus when everything else fails.

Not Jesus as a helpful addition to an otherwise self-sufficient life.

Advertisement

Jesus. He’s all you need.

I think one of the most revealing things about Steve’s ministry is that he never seemed particularly interested in making Christianity more comfortable. He wanted to make Christ more visible.

And sometimes that required a song that felt less like entertainment and more like a confrontation with eternity.

But behind that confrontation was a man who understood grace. A man who knew that the truth, delivered in love, was one of the greatest kindnesses we could ever offer another human being.

I am profoundly grateful for his music. Even more grateful for the man I had the privilege to know.

And perhaps most grateful that at two of the lowest moments of my life, God used Steve Camp to remind me of something I desperately needed to believe.

That the God who reigns over all things can be trusted with absolutely everything.

Even the things that break our hearts.

And if you’ve read this far but don’t know Jesus Christ personally, may I ask you something?

What if Steve was right?

What if the forgiveness, peace, purpose, and hope you’ve been searching for aren’t found in something you accomplish, but in Someone who has already accomplished everything necessary to save you?

Jesus Christ died for our sins and rose again so that we might be forgiven, reconciled to God, and given eternal life.

Advertisement

If you don’t know Him, ask someone who does. Ask a believing friend. Ask a pastor. Ask me. Ask out loud, “How can I know this Jesus who is all I need?”

I would consider it a privilege to help you find that answer.

Because I cannot imagine Steve wanting a tribute to his life that merely celebrated his music while missing the Savior he spent his life proclaiming.

Thank you, Steve.

You spent your voice telling us what mattered most.

And if even one person comes to know Christ because your message is still being heard, I suspect that would mean more to you than every record you ever sold.

He’s all you need.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.