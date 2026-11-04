I'm in the Wrong Business

People are paid a lot of money to lie.

There's a story of Ray Kroc. He spoke with a group of MBA students at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Over drinks, he asked them point blank, “What business am I in?” They all laughed, and one guy blurted out, “Ray, you’re in the hamburger business! Everyone knows that!” “You’re wrong. I’m in the real estate business. I use the restaurants to make the properties I acquire more valuable. That’s my real business.”

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I love writing for Townhall, and I am grateful for their giving me the opportunity to express my two cents. I am grateful to the readership and especially to those who leave enlightening comments below. While I do my best to write as well and as truthfully as I can, my actual “day job” involves making sensors for body motion. They are cheap, accurate, and incredibly versatile. You will hopefully be hearing more about them soon. But my real mistake wasn’t that I failed to become a doctor as my mother wanted. Rather, I should have been in the political lying business. It’s a veritable bonanza.

Jihad Carlson put out a post claiming that Donald Trump is days away from potentially using a nuclear device over Iran — because Bibi Netanyahu is pushing him to drop the big one on the mullahs. Everything about the claim is ridiculous. Bibi Netanyahu does not tell Donald Trump what to do; based on empirical data, the opposite is true: Trump has at times limited Israeli action in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran. He is not shy about going on Truth Social to berate the Israeli leader and tell him to stop bombing. Bibi does not tell President Trump what to do. Trump has also said several times that he will not use a nuclear bomb. So whom are you going to believe?

And as to that phantom nuclear weapon, the US has zero need for using it. The Iranian regime was battered by conventional attacks by Israel and the US earlier this year. Most people here in Israel feel pretty certain that the hot war will start up again soon, but cruise missiles and warplane-delivered bombs would seem to be enough to put the IRGC and its lunatic leadership away. The problem with fools like me is that I am looking at the wrong metric. For some reason, “truth” is like a big deal for me. For Tucker, it’s making money. The last time I looked, his laughable prediction had 25 million or more views. X pays for that kind of viewership. The dude is making a ton of dough sending out horse manure to his former Fox viewers, Arab followers (including ALL top retweeters of the post), Democrats and Russian/Chinese bots. Boy George is presently in the country, and I remember back when he was in an episode of “The A-Team”. When he played his normal songs, a yahoo bar threw bottles at him; when he played country music, they loved him.

As the US recovers from the midterm elections, one stands in awe at the number of people and organizations that have become full-fledged attachments of the Democrat Party.

People like Tucker, Megyn Kelly, and others who simp for Abdul El-Sayed and any other Israel-hating candidates.

The mainstream media who long ago ejected any concept of telling the news “as is” and sees its major task to crush Donald Trump and the patriotic MAGA civilians who want America to be the great country it can be. People were recently in shock when the New York Times actually told the story of the fake Alaskan Senate candidate run by local Democrats.

Hollywood and Music — Bruce Springsteen, whom I saw twice in concert, had to take a break from counting the money he made by selling his catalog before a new Biden tax kicked in to tell us that El-Sayed will protect the Constitution, while the candidate himself makes it clear that it’s Sharia first for him. Tom Hanks played a MAGA yahoo who refused to shake a black man’s hand.

Schools, Universities, and Teacher Unions make it their task to promote anti-America agendas that include trans, pro-Palestinian rubbish, and anti-Trump tirades. Why can’t Randi Weingarten and her flunkies focus on actually making American children capable of reading and writing? Universities are well over 90 percent Democrat-supporting in their faculty donations.

The hyper-wealthy. For however much Bernie Sanders and his coterie of morons like to claim that the Republicans are run by oligarchs, the hyper-wealthy and merely super wealthy mostly seem to break for the donkeys. George Soros and his son are the backbone of Democrat giving. Reid Hoffman, Neville Roy Singham and other billionaires support only Democratic causes. The tech wealthy beyond Alex Karp and Elon Musk are almost universally liberal in their views and pro-Democrat in their giving.

Poll predictors. They, like their fellow travelers in the media, do not see their job as providing facts. Rather, their task is to always have the Democrats on top, to demoralize Republicans, and make it seem that Americans are as dumb as Europeans in wanting socialism and an Islamic takeover.

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Yet with all of these groups siding with the wanna-be commies of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) — the future of the Democrats — and their anti-American Muslim friends, patriotic Americans are not down and out. Americans want a fair shot and a good life. Most realize that they will have neither should the DSA turn the US into a socialist hellhole. They understand that Islam has no patience for them and will dictate how they will live their lives. Americans want normal, and most Americans want to be left alone. Most of the clowns like me who went to university want the government to tell them what to do. The biggest supporters of the most anti-American policies and future are the ones with university degrees. The guy tending the family farm has a better understanding of how markets work and how fuel actually gets to a gas station than does the pierced-nose, indebted university graduate in lesbian economics. People who actually lived in socialist and communist dumps scream into the wind, warning America not to go down that path. The leftists laugh at them and say that “real” socialism has never been tried. The 100 million murdered in the name of socialism/communism could not be reached for comment.

I think that one of the reasons why the DSA is into pretend socialism is that they always assume that they will be the ones giving the orders. Even in the USSR, those at the top found food and housing and maybe a car. Bernie and his buddies figure that they are wealthy and connected enough not to suffer from the disappearance of goods that will no longer be produced when it makes no economic sense to make them. They will not suffer from the deranged policies they wish to pawn on us. May God always protect and favor the United States as “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

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This article is being written before the polls even open in the US. I hope by the time you read it, Congress and other key positions will be in the hands of Republicans and not the destroyers masquerading as politicians. The US is a unique country, and living outside of it so long, I can truly appreciate how amazing it is. If I suddenly pulled out tickets to go back to the US tonight, my family would be out the door in a moment. As de Tocqueville said, the US is great because she is good. She cannot remain good under communists and Islamists. Here’s hoping for good news.

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