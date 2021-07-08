There's a New Conservative Alternative to Twitter: GETTR

There's a new conservative alternative to Twitter that launched last week called "GETTR," and it aims to bring a free and open exchange of ideas back to users' social media experience.

GETTR's slogan is "The Marketplace of Ideas," as it works to position itself on the side of free speech in an era when big tech companies are under fire from many — including President Donald Trump — for censoring conservatives.

In an exceedingly crowded field where more conservative alternatives to social media sites such as Rumble and Parler have gained popularity, GETTR charted in App Stores before its official launch and reached the number one spot on the Google Play Store in its first week.

New “non-bias” social app GETTR hits top 20 in App Store charts ahead of official July 4 launch.



The pro-free speech app has hit the ground running.https://t.co/91jTp6KZks — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) July 4, 2021

#GETTR is currently #1 in the Google Play App Store among free apps.



Download accordingly. pic.twitter.com/UhFFuzhVsD — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) July 6, 2021

Its popularity has not come without drawbacks, though, as the media platform recently suffered a hack that resulted in the theft of 85,000 users' personal information.

Threat actors were able to take advantage of bad API implemented on Trump's recent social media platform, Gettr (@GettrOfficial).



This allowed them to extract usernames, names, bios, bdays, but most importantly, the emails which were supposed to be private, of over 85,000 users. pic.twitter.com/NsKyz9zHmQ — Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) July 6, 2021

The site's creators say that the issues related to the hack have since been resolved, and the site remains up and running.

Donald Trump has yet to make an account on the website, but both "donaldtrump" and "realdonaldtrump" are reserved usernames waiting to be claimed.