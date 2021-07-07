Trump Announces a Major Lawsuit Against Tech Giants

Speaking from his residence in New Jersey Wednesday morning, former President Donald Trump announced a class action lawsuit against the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter and Google.

"I stand before you this morning to announce a very important and very beautiful development for our freedom and our freedom of speech, and that goes to all Americans. Today in conjunction with the America First Policy Instititute I’m filing, as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the big tech giants, including Facebook, Google and Twitter, as well as their CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Jack Dorsey," Trump said. "We're asking the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to order an immediate halt to social media companies' illegal, shameful censorship of the American people and that's exactly what they're doing. We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a stop to the silencing and a stop to blacklisting, banishing and cancelling that you know so well. Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful. It's unconstitutional and it's completely unAmerican."

"Our filing also seeks injunctive relief to allow prompt restitution and really restoration," Trump said.

Donald Trump announces a lawsuit against big tech giants: pic.twitter.com/Eee0hZFTTw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 7, 2021

President Trump is permanently banned from Twitter and Facebook. The companies have not given any indication they plan to reverse their decision to keep him off of their platforms.