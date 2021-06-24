NYT's Mara Gay Blames Crime Increase on Guns and 'General Upheaval'

The New York Times' editorial board member Mara Gay went on MSNBC's Morning Joe this morning to blame the recent surge in crime on guns circulating through cities and the "general upheaval."

"The United States has a gun problem," Gay said, arguing that "we have too many guns on our streets. And so we need federal action to get them off the streets."

"Those who have worked on this issue for a very long time...will tell you that this is not surprising given the level of disruption, trauma, grief, joblessness, homeless, and just general upheaval that the United States has gone through, particularly communities of color and people living in poverty," Gay added.

NYT’s @MaraGay: Experts say spiking crime is due to "disruption, trauma, grief, joblessness, homelessness, and just general upheavel that the United States has gone through, particularly communities of color and people living in poverty across the United States." pic.twitter.com/MzF5PX7dMI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 24, 2021

This is the same Mara Gay who went on Morning Joe a few weeks ago to say how "disturbed" she was by seeing "dozens of American flags" behind pick-up trucks.

NYT/MSNBC’s @MaraGay: In Long Island last weekend, I saw “dozens of American flags,” which was “just disturbing” pic.twitter.com/RhGdqqJope — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 8, 2021

Her comments come on the heals of Joe Biden's remarks yesterday on his administration's crime prevention strategy.

To combat gun violence and violent crime, we’re going to:



- Stem the flow of firearms

- Advance community policing

- Invest in evidence-based community violence interventions

- Expand summer programming and employment opportunities — President Biden (@POTUS) June 23, 2021

Biden isn't serious about crime, but he's seriously doubling down on the Left's narrative bolstered by last summer's riots.