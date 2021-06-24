MSNBC

NYT's Mara Gay Blames Crime Increase on Guns and 'General Upheaval'

Zach Bauder
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 2:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

The New York Times' editorial board member Mara Gay went on MSNBC's Morning Joe this morning to blame the recent surge in crime on guns circulating through cities and the "general upheaval." 

"The United States has a gun problem," Gay said, arguing that "we have too many guns on our streets. And so we need federal action to get them off the streets."

"Those who have worked on this issue for a very long time...will tell you that this is not surprising given the level of disruption, trauma, grief, joblessness, homeless, and just general upheaval that the United States has gone through, particularly communities of color and people living in poverty," Gay added.

This is the same Mara Gay who went on Morning Joe a few weeks ago to say how "disturbed" she was by seeing "dozens of American flags" behind pick-up trucks.

Her comments come on the heals of Joe Biden's remarks yesterday on his administration's crime prevention strategy.

Biden isn't serious about crime, but he's seriously doubling down on the Left's narrative bolstered by last summer's riots. 

