Liberal Writer: 'Anyone Who Flies an American Flag on a Pickup Truck Is a...Different Breed of White People'

Posted: Jun 09, 2021 3:00 AM
Oh, sit down for this one. It’s a doozy. The American flag is a symbol of racism. The people who fly it with pride are weird. It’s akin to the swastika. That’s the vibe I got from New York Times op-ed writer Mara Gay who was triggered by all the American flags she saw visiting Long Island over the weekend. It was Memorial Day this past week as well, so keep that in mind. She said that those who fly it have a racist message and that there needs to be a moment where white people need to separate whiteness from Americanism—whatever that means. 

Gay was a guest on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, where her segment was on a Washington Post op-ed about the supposed Trump threat. The man lives rent-free in these people’s minds. She’s the perfect encapsulation of the idiocy the is inherent in the so-called critical race theory curriculum which is trying to be embedded with local school boards. It’s cultural Marxism and loaded with historical inaccuracies. No shock there; the Left has zero grasp of history. 

Yet, who had a worse take? Was it Gay or Michael Harriot, senior writer for The Root, who said, “Anyone who flies an American Flag on a pickup truck is a whole different breed of white people.”

Look, I may be biased because I have white parents, but what is this crap? I’ll keep asking it. I know it’s nothing new. The Left seems to have two obsessions. Donald Trump and white people. The latter of which they find new ways to manufacture false narratives in their minds to keep them perpetually miserable. Countless Americans drive pick-up trucks. Are we back to these snobby, elitist hot takes from the coastal and urban elites? I saw a black man driving a pick-up truck last week. Is he a neo-Nazi? It just goes to the heart of the matter which is that the Democratic Party and progressive America, in general, do not get rural America. And because they don’t get it—they hate it. They hate these people. Period. What’s so wrong with flying the American flag? What’s wrong with patriotism? This is why the Left is mocked constantly. This is why these people are killjoys at the parties. Who would want to speak with someone who is in constant misery about being…an American? 

