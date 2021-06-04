Republicans Want Tony Tossed While Biden Backs Him

Republicans in Congress are now calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s resignation after emails released earlier this week show that Fauci knew about gain-of-function-research. Among those are Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Anthony Fauci’s recently released emails and investigative reporting about #COVID19 origins are shocking. The time has come for Fauci to resign and for a full congressional investigation into the origins of #COVID19 - and into any and all efforts to prevent a full accounting — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 4, 2021

Thanks to @RepGregSteube for co-sponsoring my "Fire Fauci Act" (HR 2316)!#FireFauci — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) June 4, 2021

Flip-Flop Fauci never missed a paycheck while the American people suffered. #FireFauci — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 4, 2021

Fauci's emails exposed his list of lies for the world to see.



Clearly, it's time to #FireFauci.https://t.co/MOTOy69yvc — Rep. Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) June 3, 2021

The more we learn from Dr. Fauci's emails the more obvious it becomes that it's time for his removal. #FireFauci https://t.co/A47Zv6uq81 — Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) June 3, 2021

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is also participating in the #FireFauci tweet storm. The senator has gone head-to-head with Fauci in the past and didn't hesitate to remind the American people where he stood all along.

Told you ??



#firefauci — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 2, 2021

Fauci, who has served as the chief medical advisor to every president since Ronald Reagan, went on CNN Thursday to explain the "misunderstanding."

"That's nonsense," Fauci said in response to the notion that he helped kill the Lab-Leak theory and help interested parties like Peter Daszak. "I don't even see how they get that from that email."

Fauci continued that he still thinks the origin of the virus is from an animal:

"I believe if you look historically, what happens in the animal-human interface, that in fact the more likelihood is that you're dealing with a jump of species. But I keep an open mind all the time. And that's the reason why I have been public that we should continue to look for the origin."

The American People also kept an open mind concerning the origins of the virus, but unlike Fauci, had their jobs, businesses, and daily lives shut down and altered. Now Fauci is starting to feel the heat the rest of the country has felt for the last sixteen months.

When asked if Press Secretary Jen Psaki could imagine a circumstance where President Biden would fire Fauci, Psaki replied "no." Biden also said to a reporter earlier today that he is "very confident" in Fauci.

The political and social whirlpool that has emerged has both conservatives and liberals fed up and ready to investigate the real origin of the Wuhan coronavirus.