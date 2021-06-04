Biden Says He is 'Confident' in Fauci After Bombshell Email Scandal

President Joe Biden publicly backed Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is embroiled in an email scandal, on Friday morning. Recent revelations show that Fauci hid information from the American people, including a tip that the Wuhan coronavirus could have been “engineered,” in a lab via gain of function research. Fauci chose to ignore this and other information given to him by scientists.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki brushed off the scandal and offered support for Fauci from the administration. The president himself said on Friday that he is “confident” in Fauci.

Q: "Do you feel confident in Dr. Fauci?"



President Biden: "Yes, I'm very confident in Dr. Fauci." pic.twitter.com/8ybprs577f — CSPAN (@cspan) June 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the origins of the virus, with testimony from Fauci.

Republicans are UNIFIED, the House must investigate what he knew about the origins of COVID NOW! pic.twitter.com/6xeHmMO5mw — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 4, 2021

??Dr. Fauci’s emails make it imperative he testify before Congress.

@SteveScalise & @RepJamesComer are renewing their call on Democrats to conduct an investigation into #COVID19 origins. China must be held accountable for unleashing a pandemic that’s taken millions of lives. pic.twitter.com/Rpxt6OiX2a — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) June 3, 2021

House Republicans are also calling for an investigation into the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) role in the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. The Biden administration has showed no remorse for the CCP's negligence toward the virus that originated in Wuhan.