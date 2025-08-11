Cornerstone University Appoints Salem Media's Eric Metaxas As Distinguished Fellow

Cornerstone University has announced the appointment of nationally-recognized radio host and bestselling author Eric Metaxas as a Distinguished President’s Fellow for the 2025–26 academic year. Cornerstone also hosted JD Vance last fall during the election for a town hall meeting.

While the cost of college continues to rise and many universities are raising tuition, Cornerstone has gone through a total tuition reset, lowering their tuition price by 22%. Cornerstone is also launching innovated education options such as the B.S. in Strategic Business Management -- " the most affordable business degree".

Metaxas bring decades of industry experience and public leadership grounded in conservative values and strong family principles. As a Distinguished Fellow, he will engage directly with Cornerstone students in the President’s Fellows program through lectures, workshops, and events designed to integrate professional excellence with faith-driven leadership.

Metaxas, whose nationally-syndicated Eric Metaxas Show reaches millions weekly, is a New York Times bestselling author and commentator. As a Distinguished President’s Fellow focusing on communication and civic engagement, Metaxas will lead student discussions on bold leadership, vocation and faith in the public square. Cornerstone University President Dr. Moreno-Riaño will also make regular guest appearances on Metaxas’ podcast to discuss the role of higher education in shaping the next generation of leaders through innovation and moral-foundations.

Metaxas first engaged with Cornerstone as a featured speaker during the university’s Wisdom Conversations series, where he expressed his excitement about the university’s bold approach to cultural engagement.

“I’m deeply honored to have been named as a Cornerstone University Distinguished President’s Fellow by Cornerstone President Gerson Riano-Moreno.” said Metaxas. “Partnering with Cornerstone in this significant capacity is very important to me, so I’m looking forward to coming back to the campus this fall to spend time with the students and faculty.”

The President’s Fellows program at Cornerstone University was launched in 2015 to bring national thought leaders to the university. Fellows work closely with faculty, lead public lectures and conferences, and offer direct mentorship to students. Metaxas joins an esteemed group of President’s Fellows, including Ryan Bomberger, co-founder of The Radiance Foundation; Tudor Dixon, commentator and host of The Tudor Dixon Podcast; Dr. Douglas Groothuis, distinguished university research professor of apologetics and Christian worldview at Cornerstone University; and Ian Rowe, founder of Vertex Partnership Academies.

“Our students benefit tremendously from the wisdom and example of proven leaders like Eric Metaxas,” said Dr. Moreno-Riaño. “We are honored to welcome him into the Cornerstone community.”

Metaxas will begin his fellowship appointment in fall 2025, with a full slate of public events, classroom appearances and special projects scheduled throughout the academic year.