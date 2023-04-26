Tucker Carlson Breaks His Silence After Leaving Fox News

Beloved primetime Television personality Tucker Carlson, who recently made headlines on account of his abrupt and unexpected departure from Fox News, has finally broken his silence. As fans (and enemies) have been running wild with speculation as to the exact nature of his departure, Carlson decided that the time to speak out was now.

It's interesting to note that Carlson released this video on Twitter at 8:00 ET, at the top of the hour when his old show would normally air.

While this new video from Carlson might leave viewers with a few more questions after viewing, one thing is certain: Tucker most likely isn't going anywhere.