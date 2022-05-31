Kurt Schlichter
Schlichter: You Have the Power to Reject Them

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: May 31, 2022 11:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

In today's episode, Kurt discusses how the gun argument is over, how we have the power to stand up against the radical left, and what it would take to end the filibuster.

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

