Scott Jennings Torches CNN’s Abby Phillip: Until Someone in Power Goes to Jail, It Won’t Stop

CNN's Abby Phillip pushed back on the idea that "no one is being held accountable" for the rampant fraud scandals emerging in Minnesota on Monday. For her, indictments of fraudsters are good enough to count as justice.

For Republicans and Americans more broadly, there is a desire to see elected officials, government bureaucrats, and even Governor Tim Walz held accountable. For too long, Americans have watched politicians evade consequences simply because of their positions. In a case like this, justice means that anyone who enabled, ignored, or actively advanced the situation faces real consequences.

"This idea that nothing is being done, that no one is being held accountable, that this was just left to run rampant, is completely false," Phillip said.

Scott Jennings replied that while "some people have been held accountable," many Republicans feel that "not nearly enough" have been brought to anything that looks close to justice.

"And truthfully, until somebody in a position of power — until somebody in a position in Minnesota, elected position, who was in charge of administering this or having some oversight over it — goes to jail, it’s honestly never going to stop," he said.

The topic changed to California's one-time billionaire tax, which Jennings said would provide enough revenue for the state to cover up its own fraud problem.

"When is someone in a position of power going to go to jail for the rampant fraud?" he questioned. "You can put all the low-level people in jail you want, but until somebody in charge goes to jail, it won’t stop!"

Phillips brought up that President Trump has pardoned people who committed fraud in his second term. While people like Henry Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, may have been pardoned after being convicted of accepting a bribe, it is ultimately up to the voter to ensure that they don't regain office, and a past mistake is not repeated.

In a situation like Minnesota, Gov. Walz isn't up for re-election for almost a year, while the bureaucrats can hardly be held accountable by the voters.

"I have no defense for anybody who commits fraud. Fraud is bad," he replied. "What I am telling you, though, is in the case of these states and locales, this is public money, taxpayer money."

The fraud situation in Minnesota is particularly egregious, as government officials were aware of the misconduct for years yet chose to take no action. True justice in this case would mean holding accountable not only those who committed the fraud, but also those who enabled it to continue unchecked.

It is one thing to hold individuals who exploited loopholes in the system accountable; it is an entirely different, and far more consequential, matter to hold the officials and bureaucrats who allowed that system to persist responsible. Accountability at this level sends a clear message: it deters future fraud and ensures that those entrusted with public resources cannot act with impunity. Without such measures, the same failures are all but guaranteed to repeat.

