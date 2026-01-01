So, Are We Going to Investigate These Daycare Centers Opened Under a Somali Shell Corp. in Ohio?

The only question I have regarding the ongoing allegation of mass Somali-led fraud that’s being exposed nationwide is, which state will be next? It’s quite the operation. We have a host of schemes, with Medicare and child care fraud being the primary focus right now. Nick Shirley’s viral video, which exposed rampant daycare fraud in Minneapolis, prompted the federal government to crack down, with the Department of Health and Human Services halting all child care payments to the state until the issue is resolved.

Advertisement

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

In Washington, it’s the same deal: houses supposedly listed and licensed as daycare centers, but there are no kids. When approached, the inhabitants inside, who are of Somali descent, deny that they are a childcare center. The windows are boarded up. Now, in Ohio, we have 40 child care centers that were started under the same Somali shell corporation.

🚨SOMALI FRAUD IN WASHINGTON: @choeshow and I spent yesterday investigating Somali daycares in WA.



“Dhagash Childcare” has received over $210,000 just this year. People living at the address claim there has never been a daycare there.



We lay out the facts in this teaser ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KNkmJfV2Ss — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 30, 2025

“WHY WOULD YOU OPEN THE DOOR?”



Tawakal Somali Daycare (grossing over 100k in taxpayer dollars since July) panicked when I asked for an application.



According to DCYF they serve 3 children.



Kent, WA pic.twitter.com/KyAduE0B1F — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 31, 2025

I think it’s time to investigate the ‘Somali Education & Resource Center.’ All the centers started under this alleged dummy corporation opened and began their operations all on the same day. Right Angle News Network had it first:

BREAKING - Over 40 daycare centers in Columbus, Ohio, all opened under the same defunct shell organization, the Somali Education & Resource Center, have been identified as opening and beginning operations on the exact same day, with combined earnings of $14 million in 2024 alone. pic.twitter.com/Wr4YFUzP8e — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 31, 2025

Expose and deport—that’s what I say.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 for 74% off your VIP membership!

Merry Christmas!