Tipsheet

So, Are We Going to Investigate These Daycare Centers Opened Under a Somali Shell Corp. in Ohio?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 01, 2026 6:50 AM
Nick Shirley/Twitter

The only question I have regarding the ongoing allegation of mass Somali-led fraud that’s being exposed nationwide is, which state will be next? It’s quite the operation. We have a host of schemes, with Medicare and child care fraud being the primary focus right now. Nick Shirley’s viral video, which exposed rampant daycare fraud in Minneapolis, prompted the federal government to crack down, with the Department of Health and Human Services halting all child care payments to the state until the issue is resolved.  

In Washington, it’s the same deal: houses supposedly listed and licensed as daycare centers, but there are no kids. When approached, the inhabitants inside, who are of Somali descent, deny that they are a childcare center. The windows are boarded up. Now, in Ohio, we have 40 child care centers that were started under the same Somali shell corporation. 

I think it’s time to investigate the ‘Somali Education & Resource Center.’ All the centers started under this alleged dummy corporation opened and began their operations all on the same day. Right Angle News Network had it first:

Expose and deport—that’s what I say.

