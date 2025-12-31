Byron Donalds Drops Devastating Ad Hammering Tim Walz Over Somalian Fraud Scandal
Video of Woman Saying 'Fraud Is Bad' Fuels Scrutiny of Minnesota Childcare Program

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 31, 2025 9:13 PM
Nick Shirley/Twitter

A video of a woman reading the words “fraud is bad” and then covering her mouth is going viral on X.

The video follows a man in his 20s exposing fraud in Minnesota’s childcare program. One building with a misspelled sign appeared to have no children

Over 133 million people saw the video on social media. 

The video follows the Trump administration freezing payments to Minnesota childcare providers. 

The nation has watched the estimated fraud in Minnesota grow from $14 million via a program meant to help autistic kids, to $250 million via the Feeding Our Future scheme, to $1 billion, and now to now $9 billion.


