Video of Woman Saying 'Fraud Is Bad' Fuels Scrutiny of Minnesota Childcare Program

A video of a woman reading the words “fraud is bad” and then covering her mouth is going viral on X.

"MN mom" panics after seeing "fraud is bad" in her script pic.twitter.com/EaV2Ptjssh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 31, 2025

Advertisement

The video follows a man in his 20s exposing fraud in Minnesota’s childcare program. One building with a misspelled sign appeared to have no children

Over 133 million people saw the video on social media.

🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable



We ALL… pic.twitter.com/E3Penx2o7a — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) December 26, 2025

Minnesota woman looks frightened after saying “Fraud is bad”.



As if her life is on the line.



Apparently telling the truth is more scary than accountability.



pic.twitter.com/iYQWu2HeV4 — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) December 31, 2025

The might be the most incredible video of 2025 pic.twitter.com/HQ1HCnVbqJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 1, 2026

The video follows the Trump administration freezing payments to Minnesota childcare providers.

The nation has watched the estimated fraud in Minnesota grow from $14 million via a program meant to help autistic kids, to $250 million via the Feeding Our Future scheme, to $1 billion, and now to now $9 billion.

All ACF payments to Minnesota will remain paused until individual receipts and written justifications are submitted. https://t.co/f9U9LgLoiT pic.twitter.com/gH83WqhWm1 — DOGE HHS (@DOGE_HHS) December 31, 2025





President Trump’s administration is dismantling the Minnesota-based Somali fraud networks that looted hundreds of millions of dollars from American taxpayers.



American taxpayers deserve complete transparency. The prosecutions will continue. pic.twitter.com/p67lgbtsRx — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 31, 2025





NEW: 'David' from Nick Shirley's viral Minnesota fraud video offers $100,000 to anyone who can prove his information wrong.



The offer was made outside the Quality Learing Center in Minneapolis.



"Anybody want to take me up? $100,000 if you can disprove my information," David was… pic.twitter.com/GbBjJhZJBe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 30, 2025

Turning off payments and forcing verification before taxpayer money flows out the door is one of the most important steps we can take to end the fraud in Minnesota. But there will be many more to come.



Great job to @HHS_Jim and @SecKennedy. https://t.co/OwDf3JeloS — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 31, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump is GOING NUCLEAR on the Minnesota fraud, says it's DEFINITELY worse in California and New York



"They stole $18 BILLION dollars. That's just what we're learning about!"



"CA is worse, IL is worse, NY is worse."



"We're gonna GET THAT MONEY BACK." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wMxvEVhIcH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 1, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.