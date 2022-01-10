Kurt Schlichter
VIP

Schlichter: The Greatest Apocalypse in History

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jan 10, 2022 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Schlichter: The Greatest Apocalypse in History

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Kurt Schlichter is back for his first podcast episode of 2022! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code FIGHTBACK to get 25% off your membership, support our mission, and never miss an episode!

In today's episode of "Unredacted," Kurt talks about his experience going on "Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey" on The Young Turks to discuss the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot, addresses the claim that the riot was terrorism, and explains why the left never wants to really debate.

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Recommended Townhall Video

Stores Shelves Are Empty Again
Katie Pavlich
CDC Director Finally Admits Major Factor Behind People Dying from Wuhan Coronavirus
Katie Pavlich
No, Justice Gorsuch Didn't Botch the Number of Annual Flu Deaths
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
'The View's' Sunny Hostin's Absurd Excuse for Justice Sotomayor Getting COVID Facts Wrong
Julio Rosas
AOC Gets Roasted With Her Own Standard
Katie Pavlich
LAPD Saves Pilot Who Crashed Landed on Tracks with Seconds to Spare of Oncoming Train
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular