Afghanistan
Kurt Schlichter: Where's Joe?

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Aug 16, 2021 10:50 AM
Source: The White House via AP

In today's episode, Kurt discusses President Joe Biden going into hiding and not coming out to address his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, COVID, and all of his other policy failures.

