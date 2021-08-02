Kurt Schlichter
Posted: Aug 02, 2021 12:40 PM
Source: AP Photo/Ismael Francisco

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members!

In today's episode, Kurt talks about COVID, explains why you don't need to justify your reasoning for getting or not getting the COVID vaccine, and is joined by his father-in-law, who immigrated from Cuba, to discuss the latest developments in the communist country.

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

