China
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Sleeping with the Enemy

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 2:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members!

Today, Kurt is joined by special guest Owen Brennan to discuss Rep. Eric Swalwell's relationship with the Chi-Comm spy Fang Fang, the latest regarding the 2020 election, Hunter Biden, and more.

Most Popular