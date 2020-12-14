'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Sleeping with the Enemy

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members!
If you're not yet a VIP member and don't want to miss a new episode of this unfiltered, uncensored, and unapologetic podcast every Monday, use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off of your subscription!
Today, Kurt is joined by special guest Owen Brennan to discuss Rep. Eric Swalwell's relationship with the Chi-Comm spy Fang Fang, the latest regarding the 2020 election, Hunter Biden, and more.