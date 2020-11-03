Hugh Hewitt Anchors Salem Media 2020 Election Night Coverage

Salem Radio Network coverage begins at 7pm on Tuesday and will continue through 6am Wednesday morning, Nov. 3. The network’s marathon coverage will focus on the race for the Presidency between incumbent Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Party nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden as well as which political party will control the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives. Coverage will include all major acceptance and concession speeches in the Presidential and Congressional elections as well as key local/regional races around the nation.

Network morning man Hugh Hewitt will anchor the first six hours of coverage featuring live breaking news updates including the latest election returns. Hewitt will be joined by SRN hosts Mike Gallagher, Dennis Prager, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Charlie Kirk, Larry Elder and Eric Metaxas. Also participating in the coverage are Alfredo Ortiz, president of Job Creators Network and SRN News White House correspondent Greg Clugston.