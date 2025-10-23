Vance Claps Back After Jen Psaki's Comments Regarding His Wife

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki probably should have opted to circle back on comments she made about Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President JD Vance. Instead, she implied that Vance was somehow abusing or controlling his wife and that she needed "saving."

The comments came during an appearance on the "I've Had It" podcast, which has all the intellectual vigor of The View, with all of the stupid but only a fraction of the hosts, and they were pretty vile.

Jen Psaki says JD Vance in “scarier” than Donald Trump & suggests his wife Usha wants out of their marriage.



“Blink 4 times. Come over here. We’ll save you.”pic.twitter.com/aqgcyhlXZo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 21, 2025

Now, the vice president is firing back at Psaki.

Vice President JD Vance slammed former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's "disgraceful" remarks implying that second lady Usha Vance is afraid of her husband. "I think it's disgraceful, but of course the second lady can speak for herself," Vance told reporters in Israel on Thursday. He remarked that he is "very lucky to have a wonderful wife" and that he was honored to have her by his side during his recent trip to Israel.

Vance wasn't the only one bothered by Psaki's remarks. I was, to be sure, but so were others.

Social media exploded with criticism of Psaki's remarks as the clip of her podcast appearance went viral. Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, accused Psaki of "transferring her own personal issues onto others" and said she "has to overcompensate for her lack of talent by saying untrue things."

Cheung kind of nails it.

There's nothing to suggest Mrs. Vance is anywhere other than where she wants to be, with her husband and children. The implication is nothing more than the act of a hack partisan who is trying to pretend that anyone she disagrees with on policy simply must be a terrible person.

What's more, there's a lot of misogyny and/or racism in the implication that Usha Vance can't take care of herself. She's a grown woman with a law degree from Yale, which is where she met Vance. Every outward indicator is that she's fully capable of taking care of and speaking for herself. Somehow, it seems unlikely she needs a white savior like Jen Psaki to swoop in and offer rescue.

Especially since Psaki wasn't able to even recognize that POTATUS was a human vegetable for her years in the White House. Instead, she claimed he was sharp as a tack and totally presidential.

It's entirely likely that Vance will simply let it lie now that he's said his piece, but the truth is that if anyone on the right said this about a Democrat's spouse, the left would be outraged and we'd have wall-to-wall coverage on CNN and MSNOW (or whatever it's calling itself this week).

Instead, this is probably going to die before the weekend because it's not like the mainstream media knows how to do anything but play favorites these days, and absolutely no actual Republican will ever be on that list.