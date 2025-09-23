Keith Olbermann Still Hasn't Learned Anything

Last March, former cable news stalwart turned reply guy Keith Olbermann covered himself in ignominy by publicly wishing for President Trump's assassination. This, of course, came not all that long after two attempts against the president, so this was not a particularly smart look for the guy who seems to think he's smarter than everyone else.

Of course, he deleted it, but the Internet is forever.

And it's that fact that helps us note that he's learned absolutely nothing.

🚨 WOW: Keith Olbermann just threatened @ScottJenningsKY.



He quickly deleted the set of tweets after getting called out on it. pic.twitter.com/CtItqyzHYz — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 22, 2025

This comes less than two weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and mere days after a leftist tried shooting up an ABC affiliate and a "Free Palestine" type opened fire at a country club he used to work at.

Maybe it's just me, but if you're going to talk a big game about "you're next," you should probably make sure it's not a time when tensions are heightened.

What's telling is how the left is largely saying nothing about this. The post has been deleted, so it doesn't matter, even as they are trying to dictate to the right about "lowering the temperature" right now.

Funny how, when people are angry at them, the temperature is the problem, but not when they have people angry at Republicans. Weird, isn't it?

It's especially odd since Olbermann is an ardent gun control supporter and has even tried to suggest dissolving the Supreme Court following the Bruen decision that ended "may issue" concealed carry permitting laws throughout the nation.

It seems that violence is only bad when it's not targeting Republicans.

Luckily, it's Keith Olbermann. This is a man no one has taken seriously for years. He went from ESPN, where he was actually pretty decent, to MSNBC, briefly back to ESPN, to YouTube, and other places literally no one has ever heard of. Talk about falling from grace.

Regardless, he's not someone anyone takes seriously.

That doesn't make it right, though, especially after years of the left canceling anyone and everyone they could label as racist, sexist, or homophobic, no matter how ridiculous the claim, only for this guy to keep getting away with this kind of rhetoric.

CNN's Scott Jennings is effective. He routinely makes his fellow panelists look stupid simply by pushing back on the claims they've never had to defend before. Keith hates that because he doesn't know how to do anything political other than be a cartoon character. He knows Jennings would wipe the floor with him in a debate, so it's easier to talk about someone taking him out.

The truth is that when a leftist starts talking about violence toward anyone on the right, they mean it. They might not have the cajones to carry it out, but it's a sincere wish for physical harm to befall their enemies.

When they tell you who and what they really are, believe them.