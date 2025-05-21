Buffalo Public Schools Continues to Cover Itself in Infamy

From the moment Buffalo SVU Detective Richard Hy unveiled his allegations against the Buffalo Public Schools, the schools had a simple fix. They could take the allegations seriously, address them, thank Hy for bringing it to their attention, and then move on.

Instead, they called the allegations "untruths," which likely was a ploy to avoid being sued for libel when they knew the accusations were most definitely true. They've dragged their feet on their so-called independent investigation, and now they're doubling down on the stupid.

It seems that the school board meeting scheduled for today has been moved.

That's not troubling in and of itself. It happens when it becomes clear that they'll need more room.

The problem is that they're not moving to get more space. They're doing the opposite.

PSA: @Buffalo_Schools is finally holding a public meeting where concerned parents and teachers can speak. Anticipating a big crowd, they’ve intentionally moved the location—from a school auditorium that seats hundreds to a small City Hall meeting room with a max capacity of about… pic.twitter.com/ITXXNPwU0M — The Fat Electrician (@Fat_Electrician) May 20, 2025

The full text:

@Buffalo_Schools is finally holding a public meeting where concerned parents and teachers can speak. Anticipating a big crowd, they’ve intentionally moved the location—from a school auditorium that seats hundreds to a small City Hall meeting room with a max capacity of about 60.



PSA: @Buffalo_Schools doesn’t care what you think. They’ll do everything possible to ignore you while pretending to listen—including breaking the law.



NYS Open Meetings Law – Section 103(d): “Public bodies shall make or cause to be made all reasonable efforts to ensure that meetings are held in an appropriate facility which can adequately accommodate members of the public who wish to attend such meetings.” This move likely violates state law and opens them up to civil litigation. To the people of Buffalo: If you’re turned away due to lack of space, you can probably pursue litigation.



@LippesMathias hows my legal analysis?



So yeah, rather than use a venue that could seat plenty who might wish to voice their concerns about what the hell is going on with their public school system, and honestly might be too small anyway, they're downsizing to a much smaller room that will artificially restrict the number of people who can physically attend the meeting.

That's some shady stuff, folks.

Nothing about this passes the sniff test. Nothing at all.

I called them evil from the start, and I stand by that. This is doing nothing to change that assessment in the least. They know there's a problem, and they've done nothing but pay lip service toward addressing it. They're willing to apparently violate state law to do so, likely knowing that there won't be any real repercussions for anyone on the school board. They might be breaking the law, but a law with no punishment to speak of is just legal with extra steps.

I urge the people of Buffalo to make note of who on the board supports this and who doesn't. Those who do are those who are trying to minimize the exposure, to minimize the outrage.

One TV journalist classified the podcast Hy broke the story on as "absolutely foul."

Well, this is absolutely foul.

I think it's time for people to get absolutely foul about playing nice with these people and make them sweat keeping their jobs going forward.