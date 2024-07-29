Harris Campaign Is Blocking Reporters From Speaking to Attendees at PA Event
Tipsheet

State Department Issues Ominous Warning for Americans in Lebanon

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 29, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Without updating its official travel guidance for Lebanon which remains at only "Level 3: Reconsider," the U.S. embassy in Beirut on Monday released a semi-official warning for Americans in the country in the wake of a Hezbollah terrorist strike that killed teenagers on a soccer field in northern Israel over the weekend and as the IDF weighs its retaliatory options.

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter delivered the video warning posted online in which she called Lebanon a "valued friend of the United States" and claimed "Washington is laser-focused" on the country essentially taken over by Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists. 

The State Department, Bitter insisted, has "no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas." After the Biden-Harris administration's chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan, that's a tough claim to make. 

Calling the reality on the ground in Lebanon "complex" and "quickly changing," Bitter urged Americans in the country to "develop a crisis plan of action" and to "leave before a crisis begins," preferably via regular scheduled commercial flights. Anyone who doesn't leave while commercial air travel is available should "be prepared to shelter in place for long periods of time," Bitter warned. 

This warning from the State Department — which still hasn't updated its travel advisory since January 29 even as other Western nations told their citizens to evacuate earlier this summer — seems to be a bit late. 

On Sunday, the U.S. Embassy in Beirut issued a security alert calling attention "to the fact that amid heightened tension in the region, some airlines are adjusting their flight schedules in Lebanon." 

Air France, Turkish Airlines, Lufthansa, and Aegean Airlines were among the major carriers that canceled flights over the weekend. 

