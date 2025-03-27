The Drama Surrounding the 'Snow White' Remake Just Intensified

Matt covered this week how Disney’s remake of the iconic “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” flopped, presumably because of the film’s pro-Hamas lead, actress Rachel Zegler.

Zegler, 23, made a series of remarks ahead of the film’s release claiming that she did not like the original film, calling the prince a “stalker,” among other things.

Additionally, there are reports that Zegler and her co-star, Gal Gadot, had a falling out over their opposing views on the Israel-Hamas war.

With the epitome of go woke, go broke @Disney have splurged $300 million on an updated Snow White. Apparently as explained by lead actress Rachel Zegler Prince Charming is stalker, she wants power not love.



The 7 dwarfs become one and the others are woke cliches. pic.twitter.com/Olt7ZjfkLW — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) March 22, 2025

This week, the son of one of the executive producers of “Snow White” publicly dragged Zegler and stated that she is the reason behind the film's poor performance at the box office.

On Instagram, Jonah Platt, 38, responded to a user who claimed that his father, Marc Platt (who worked on the film), flew to New York City to “reprimand” Zegler during the film’s promotional cycle, according to Variety. Reportedly, this meeting was a “failed attempt to get the actor to delete a social media post reading ‘and always remember, free palestine.’”

Jonah Platt confirmed this report and slammed Zegler for her allowing her political opinions to destroy the film’s success.

“Yeah, my dad, the producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to to fly across the country to reprimand his 20 year old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for. This is called adult responsibility and accountability. And her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office,” Platt stated.

“Free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions,” Platt continued. “Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.”

Earlier this week, Variety reported that Platt met with Zegler a second time after she posted “F*** Donald Trump” and “May Trump supporters … never know peace.”

“The meeting led to Disney hiring a social media professional to vet Zegler’s online presence,” Variety noted.

