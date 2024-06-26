It's Crickets From the Biden Admin As Other Nations Tell Their Citizens to Flee Lebanon

As Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists continue escalating attacks on northern Israel, multiple countries have told their citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon and urged any currently in-country to depart via commercial means as soon as possible while such options still exist. The Biden administration, however, has not updated the State Department travel guidance since January 29th which remains at "Level 3: Reconsider Travel."

Over the past week, there were 47 attacks on the northern border, with Hezbollah claiming responsibility for 38 of them. Read the full weekly update here: https://t.co/1CCRB63hu0 — Israel-Alma (@Israel_Alma_org) June 24, 2024

The Canadian government has already updated its travel guidance for Lebanon to "avoid all travel...due to the deteriorating security situation, the continued risk of terrorist attacks and the ongoing armed conflict with Israel."

Noting that the security situation "can deteriorate further without warning," Canada's advisory warns an escalation in Hezbollah attacks or a response from Israel "could impact your ability to depart the country by commercial means" and increased fire going in or out of Lebanon "may result in travel disruptions, including airspace closures and flight cancellations and diversions."

.@TravelGoC continues to urge Canadians still in #Lebanon to leave by commercial means now and reiterates advice against all travel to the country. Beware of the risks to your safety if, despite the advice, you stay or travel there. https://t.co/kY5Suu6oUQ pic.twitter.com/KZKgh5DWaI — Canada in Lebanon (@CanadaLebanon) June 26, 2024

In addition, the guidance notes that Canadian citizens "should not rely on the Government of Canada for assisted departure or evacuation" and has consistently "advised Canadians to leave Lebanon while commercial options remain available" since last October when Hamas launched its massacre and Hezbollah began firing into Israel. (The Biden administration, on the other hand, has gone back and forth on its guidance in the past eight months.)

A similar warning was recently issued by the German Foreign Ministry which states that "German nationals are urgently requested to leave Lebanon" because "current heightened tensions in the border area with Israel could escalate further at any time."

Citing an "increased risk of terrorist attacks" in Lebanon, the guidance warned that Westerners and large hotels would be likely targets for Hezbollah and "the security situation in the region is highly volatile."

"A further escalation of the situation and expansion of the conflict cannot be ruled out," German officials emphasize.

Deutsche in #Libanon werden dringend aufgefordert auszureisen. Die Lage an der Grenze zwischen #Israel & Libanon ist sehr angespannt. #Reisewarnung und Ausreiseaufforderung für Libanon wurden daher heute erneut verschärft: https://t.co/YZ5Ze4UIMc — Auswärtiges Amt (@AuswaertigesAmt) June 26, 2024

The Netherlands, too, has warned Dutch citizens that the entirety of Lebanon is classified as red, representing a "do not enter" warning and any nationals currently in Lebanon should "leave the country if it is safe to do so."

So why hasn't the Biden administration updated its guidance and urged Americans in stronger terms than "reconsider" travel plans in Lebanon? Clearly the rest of the world can read the writing on the wall. The IDF is wrapping up its main offensive in Rafah — the last Hamas stronghold in the Gaza Strip — and is ready to put down the scores of rocket and kamikaze drones being lobbed at its northern flank by Hezbollah.

Shortly after the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, 2023, American officials warned citizens to leave Lebanon — as Katie reported at the time — and the advisory was raised to a "Level 4: Do Not Travel." By mid-December 2023, the State Department announced the U.S. Embassy in Beirut had "returned to normal staffing and presence." At the end of January 2024, the Biden administration lowered the advisory back to "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" where it has remained.

As Hezbollah attacks increased and after Israel announced that it had prepared and approved plans for an offensive targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Biden administration has not issued an update — even while other western countries escalate their warnings and tell their citizens to get out while they still can.

Whether it's Biden trying to look confident in his failed and failing deterrence against a broader war in the region or another lack of planning amid a critical situation, it doesn't look like the president or his administration have learned anything from his previous crises — including his botched and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan.

When will the Biden admin update State Dept guidance for Lebanon? It's at the "reconsider travel" level and hasn't been updated since January 29 while other nations such as Canada urge citizens to avoid all travel and leave by commercial means while they still can. https://t.co/kuMRkyCuYP pic.twitter.com/urOcx02W5v — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 26, 2024