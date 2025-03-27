President Trump Goes Scorched Earth After Activist Judge Is Assigned to 'Signalgate' Lawsuit

The activist judge trying to hamper President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts just got assigned to the case surrounding the “Signalgate” fiasco.

As you might have guessed, Trump isn’t too happy about it.

This development comes after American Oversight filed a lawsuit against Trump administration officials who were involved in the private chat to which journalist Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally invited. Judge James Boasberg was selected to preside over the case.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “How disgraceful is it that “Judge” James Boasberg has just been given a fourth “Trump Case,” something which is, statistically, IMPOSSIBLE.”

He asserted that “There is no way for a Republican, especially a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, to win before him.”

He is Highly Conflicted, not only in his hatred of me — Massive Trump Derangement Syndrome! — but also, because of disqualifying family conflicts. Boasberg, who is the Chief Judge of the D.C. District Court, seems to be grabbing the “Trump Cases” all to himself, even though it is not supposed to happen that way. Is there still such a thing as the “wheel,” where the Judges are chosen fairly, and at random? The good news is that it probably doesn’t matter, because it is virtually impossible for me to get an Honest Ruling in D.C. Our Nation’s Courts are broken, with New York and D.C. being the most preeminent of all in their Corruption and Radicalism. There must be an immediate investigation of this Rigged System, before it is too late!

Judge Boasberg has been clashing with the Trump administration this month over the deportation of over 200 Venezuelan illegal immigrants under the Alien Enemies Act. The judge tried unsuccessfully to stop the flight, which was carrying several suspected members of the Tren de Aragua gang, to El Salvador.

Since then, Boasberg has demanded more information on the flights, a request the Justice Department refused.

Several conservatives have commented on how convenient Boasberg’s appointment is for the left, given his antagonistic relationship with the Trump administration.

10 hours ago I said this would happen and here we are already!



It’s so blatantly obvious this is yet another intelligence community opp to kneecap President Trump and negate the American people’s mandate.



Judge Boasberg has already been ‘randomly’ assigned to a Signal Chat… https://t.co/pNeN1zZJ0F pic.twitter.com/gtH4jMicCe — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) March 26, 2025

How convenient. Team Trump gets sued over the Signal chat scandal ... and the judge they get just happens to be James Boasberg, the same judge in the Tren de Aragua flight case?



Out of 833 federal judges total? This guy? pic.twitter.com/APH9h8B2Lp — Tara Servatius (@TaraServatius) March 26, 2025

A spokesperson for the judge stated that he was assigned the case through the court’s random process. He was selected from a list of 20 judges on the federal district court. He also claimed to have some prime oceanfront property in Idaho to sell to anyone who is interested.

Alright, I may have made that last part up, but at this point, why would anyone believe this? If anything, Boasberg should have been excluded from the list because he is currently going toe-to-toe with the Trump administration. There is no way to avoid the appearance of bias in this case. Yet, here we are.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

