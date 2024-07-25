Whistleblowers Detail Why Drones Weren't Used at Trump's Butler Rally
Kamala Harris Finally Issues Statement About Pro-Hamas Takeover in D.C.
We Might Know Why Obama Has Been Silent About Kamala Harris
Here's What Kamala Needs to Do to Win, And She's Not Doing It
Here's the Takeaway CNN Commentator Had About Biden's Speech That Triggered the Rest...
CrowdStrike Actually Gave This to Its Partners as Part of Its Apology Over...
Trump Campaign Demands 'Equal Airtime' in Response to Biden Oval Office Address
Finally, Something Democrats and Republicans Agree On
Group of GOP Congressmen Restore American Flags at Union Station
Watergate Hotel 'Sanitized' After What Pro-Hamas Agitators Unleashed During Netanyahu Stay
There's More to That Kamala Harris Campaign Memo
Here Is New Information FBI Director Disclosed on The Attempted Assassination of Trump
Here We Go: Media Spins That Kamala Isn't Technically the Border Czar
Is Politico Serious With This Headline About the Pro-Hamas Agitators in D.C.?
Tipsheet

Have You Seen the Aftermath of Pro-Hamas Chaos?

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 25, 2024 11:15 AM
Townhall/Katie Pavlich

Just hours after Hamas-sympathizing agitators turned what could have been a peaceful, though idiotic, protest on Wednesday near the U.S. Capitol into an unlawful free-for-all reminiscent of the "Summer of Love," cleanup work was already underway at D.C.'s union station. 

Advertisement

A National Park Service (NPS) crew arrived on the scene just before 8:00 a.m. and began pre-treating the vile graffiti sprayed across the ground, a replica of the Liberty Bell, and a monument to Christopher Columbus.

Warnings that "Hamas is coming" and "all zionists are bastards" were handily removed with power washers and some elbow grease by the humble NPS employees who shouldn't have to clean up for the ill-adjusted lunatics who insist anything is justified in order to achieve their genocidal cause. 

As Vespa noted of the "angry, unhinged, pro-terrorist activists" who "caused mayhem on the Hill yesterday, released maggots at the Watergate Hotel, where the prime minister was staying," and then stormed Union Station: "This is the Left in 2024, and the folks Democrats have to kowtow if they want to win this election."

Recommended

Here's the Takeaway CNN Commentator Had About Biden's Speech That Triggered the Rest of the Panel Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Hamas-supporting nutjobs also, as is their style, tore down the three large American flags that fly above the entrance to Union Station just blocks from the U.S. Capitol and Senate office buildings and set the Stars and Stripes on fire on the ground. To remove the burned-in remnants of the desecrated flag, NPS workers took a blowtorch to the plaza. 

The de-graffitiing work continued for hours on Thursday morning: pre-treat, wash, repeat. 

After House Speaker Mike Johnson and some of his Republican colleagues raised temporary flags overnight following the unrest, the National Park Service retired the smaller flags, properly folded them, and replaced them with the larger versions of Old Glory raised swiftly with a stiff salute from uniformed NPS employees. 

Advertisement

No matter how unhinged the America-haters get, no matter how many times they torch the Stars and Stripes or try and destroy symbols of our freedom, sane and hardworking Americans will always — no matter how unfair — undo the damage done in the name of our enemies. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Takeaway CNN Commentator Had About Biden's Speech That Triggered the Rest of the Panel Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Finally Issues Statement About Pro-Hamas Takeover in D.C. Katie Pavlich
The Debate Over Whether to Crush Our Enemies or Be Nice Kurt Schlichter
We Might Know Why Obama Has Been Silent About Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
The Prosecutor vs. the Felon Ann Coulter
Trump Campaign Demands 'Equal Airtime' in Response to Biden Oval Office Address Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Takeaway CNN Commentator Had About Biden's Speech That Triggered the Rest of the Panel Matt Vespa
Advertisement