Have You Seen the Aftermath of Pro-Hamas Chaos?

Just hours after Hamas-sympathizing agitators turned what could have been a peaceful, though idiotic, protest on Wednesday near the U.S. Capitol into an unlawful free-for-all reminiscent of the "Summer of Love," cleanup work was already underway at D.C.'s union station.

A National Park Service (NPS) crew arrived on the scene just before 8:00 a.m. and began pre-treating the vile graffiti sprayed across the ground, a replica of the Liberty Bell, and a monument to Christopher Columbus.

Good morning from Union Station where NPS crews are cleaning up the mess left by flag-burning, monument-defacing radicals yesterday. pic.twitter.com/MlvHNyJbg6 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 25, 2024

Warnings that "Hamas is coming" and "all zionists are bastards" were handily removed with power washers and some elbow grease by the humble NPS employees who shouldn't have to clean up for the ill-adjusted lunatics who insist anything is justified in order to achieve their genocidal cause.

As Vespa noted of the "angry, unhinged, pro-terrorist activists" who "caused mayhem on the Hill yesterday, released maggots at the Watergate Hotel, where the prime minister was staying," and then stormed Union Station: "This is the Left in 2024, and the folks Democrats have to kowtow if they want to win this election."

The Hamas-supporting nutjobs also, as is their style, tore down the three large American flags that fly above the entrance to Union Station just blocks from the U.S. Capitol and Senate office buildings and set the Stars and Stripes on fire on the ground. To remove the burned-in remnants of the desecrated flag, NPS workers took a blowtorch to the plaza.

Here’s how they remove the burned-in remnants of the American flag torched by the “Hamas is coming” crowd. pic.twitter.com/IsPX4WY0uk — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 25, 2024

The de-graffitiing work continued for hours on Thursday morning: pre-treat, wash, repeat.

After House Speaker Mike Johnson and some of his Republican colleagues raised temporary flags overnight following the unrest, the National Park Service retired the smaller flags, properly folded them, and replaced them with the larger versions of Old Glory raised swiftly with a stiff salute from uniformed NPS employees.

This crew could have rushed to get the smaller flag down but, because it was tangled up, took their time to prevent ripping it and untangled all the lines for the new flag. Good people cleaning up a mess they didn’t make. pic.twitter.com/nlkvCS1vwS — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 25, 2024

No matter how unhinged the America-haters get, no matter how many times they torch the Stars and Stripes or try and destroy symbols of our freedom, sane and hardworking Americans will always — no matter how unfair — undo the damage done in the name of our enemies.