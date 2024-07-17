Did You See the Very Special Guest at the RNC Tuesday Night?
Tipsheet

Cori Bush Continues Paying Her Body Guard Husband Despite DOJ Investigation

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 17, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), a member of the House's "Squad," has already demonstrated her gross hypocrisy by leading the charge to "defund the police" and supporting policies to undermine the Second Amendment while retaining private armed security to give herself the peace of mind she wants to deny everyday Americans. 

Her security team includes some truly outlandish individuals (more on that later) as well as her own husband. The latter is part of the Department of Justice's investigation launched in January 2024 to probe an alleged misuse of federal (taxpayer) funds for security services, including those provided by Cortney Merritts, a man whom Bush dated and then married — and kept on her security detail payroll.

In April, Townhall covered reports that Bush was still paying her husband for security in the months following disclosure of the DOJ's investigation. 

The Squad member maintains she's done nothing wrong, holds her office and campaign "to the highest levels of integrity" and says she is "fully cooperating" with the probe. 

The latest financial disclosures confirm that Bush's husband continued to collect payment for security services — to the tune of $15,000 — in the second quarter of 2024. 

As the Washington Free Beacon reported of the latest disclosures this week: 

Bush’s campaign continued to enrich her husband, Cortney Merritts, amid an ongoing Department of Justice investigation into her private security spending. Bush, one of Congress’s most adamant proponents of defunding the police, has doled out more than $812,000 on private security services since 2019, of which more than $150,000 has been paid to her husband in regular $5,000 per month increments.

Those payments came under increased scrutiny after news surfaced that Bush and Merritts had secretly married in February 2023. Before that date, Bush classified her campaign payments to Merritts as "security services" fees. After the pair tied the knot, however, she classified the payments as "wage expenses," Federal Election Commission records show.

The gravy train may soon end for Bush and Merritts. A poll released Sunday showed the "Squad" member trailing her Democratic primary opponent, St. Louis prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell, by 23 percentage points just weeks ahead of Missouri’s Aug. 6 primary.

The Free Beacon previously reported on other members collecting checks for providing security services to Bush...who don't seem like they're quite right for the job. One such individual getting paid for his work to keep Bush safe is "anti-Semitic spiritual guru Nathaniel Davis III, a man who says Jews rule the world and claims the power to read minds, summon tornadoes at will, and make fire appear out of nothing." 

According to the Free Beacon Davis "has received $152,000 in private security fees from Bush’s campaign" which seems like a small price to pay for someone who has "had several lifetimes to hone his abilities" and "once claimed to be 109 trillion years old, born in a galaxy far away."

As mentioned, Bush maintains her innocence of any wrongdoing or misuse of federal funds to pay for security services provided by her husband and this trillion-year-old guru. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

