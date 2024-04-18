Biden Issues New Sanctions on Iran, but There's a Catch
Tipsheet

Cori Bush Paid Her Security Guard Husband $15K After DOJ Launched Probe of Such Payments

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 18, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Back in January, Townhall reported that "defund the police" proponent Cori Bush — a Democrat member of the U.S. House from Missouri — was being investigated by the Department of Justice for alleged misuse of funds for security services, including those provided by Cortney Merritts, a man whom Bush married but kept on her security detail payroll. 

Despite this federal probe into her use of funds for security services provided by her bodyguard-turned-husband, campaign spending reports for the first quarter of 2024 showed that Bush continued to make twice-monthly payments of $2,500 to Merritts for a total of $15,000 through the first four months of the year, per Forbes

Bush herself confirmed the existence of the Biden DOJ's investigation in January, maintaining she'd done nothing wrong and insisting that Merritts is still paid only a fair market rate for his security services. The probe first came to light when the House Sergeant at Arms confirmed it had been subpoenaed and was cooperating with the DOJ.

Forbes also noted that Bush’s campaign "paid a total of $139,369 in legal fees since January, but it is unclear if these payments are related to the investigation" as her campaign did not respond to a request for comment from the outlet.

While the federal probe focuses on the payments made by Bush for her security services — all while she demands law enforcement be defunded and law-abiding Americans be deprived of their Second Amendment freedoms — the full picture of Bush's security detail is absolutely wild:

Townhall's friends over at The Washington Free Beacon dug up claims from one of Bush's security guards that "he can summon tornadoes at will, cause earthquakes with his hate, and conduct blood rituals to bring ruin upon his enemies" and is an "intergalactic master of psychic self-defense born 109 trillion years ago." Those are quite the qualifications, which could in some zany world explain why he was Bush's "highest-paid private security guard."

Based on public records and online accounts, the Free Beacon reported that this character had "earned over $137,000 providing 'security services' for Bush" from 2020 through the spring of 2023. In addition, the Free Beacon "confirmed that Davis is in fact a St. Louis, Missouri, spiritual guru known as Aha Sen Piankhy who teaches classes on how to read minds, summon mythical beings, and maintain urban gardens—to avoid having to buy food from the Jews."

Tags: DEFUND THE POLICE

