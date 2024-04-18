Cori Bush Paid Her Security Guard Husband $15K After DOJ Launched Probe of Such Payments

Back in January, Townhall reported that "defund the police" proponent Cori Bush — a Democrat member of the U.S. House from Missouri — was being investigated by the Department of Justice for alleged misuse of funds for security services, including those provided by Cortney Merritts, a man whom Bush married but kept on her security detail payroll.

Despite this federal probe into her use of funds for security services provided by her bodyguard-turned-husband, campaign spending reports for the first quarter of 2024 showed that Bush continued to make twice-monthly payments of $2,500 to Merritts for a total of $15,000 through the first four months of the year, per Forbes.

Bush herself confirmed the existence of the Biden DOJ's investigation in January, maintaining she'd done nothing wrong and insisting that Merritts is still paid only a fair market rate for his security services. The probe first came to light when the House Sergeant at Arms confirmed it had been subpoenaed and was cooperating with the DOJ.

Forbes also noted that Bush’s campaign "paid a total of $139,369 in legal fees since January, but it is unclear if these payments are related to the investigation" as her campaign did not respond to a request for comment from the outlet.

While the federal probe focuses on the payments made by Bush for her security services — all while she demands law enforcement be defunded and law-abiding Americans be deprived of their Second Amendment freedoms — the full picture of Bush's security detail is absolutely wild: