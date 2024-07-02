Leftists Launch New 'Dangerous and Coordinated' Attack on SCOTUS

Following another consequential Supreme Court term, rabid leftists are — quite predictably — frothing with outrage that the nine justices would do their constitutional duty and adjudicate claims based on the guardrails set forth in the U.S. Constitution.

Advertisement

With the usual suspects — Democrat members of the United States Senate, leftist dark money groups such as "Demand Justice, and mainstream media outlets unconcerned with telling the full story — a coordinated campaign is afoot, its sights set on upending the Supreme Court as it has existed for hundreds of years. Hypocritically, the people who claim the mantle of "protecting" our democratic institutions are the same ones feverishly working to destroy those institutions (more on that here).

Politico and its reporter (used loosely here) Heidi Przybyla helped launch this latest volley at the Court by essentially publishing a press release from Demand Justice.

Politico's "reporter" who unapologetically smeared those who believe rights come from God, not government, is now carrying water for/publishing press releases from leftist dark money group "Demand Justice" as it seeks to upend SCOTUS and replace originalism with radical activism. pic.twitter.com/SEJTEExcrI — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 2, 2024

Przybyla's name may be familiar because she is the same reporter who appeared on MSNBC to smear those who believe our rights come from God — and not the government — as the founders wisely recognized in framing our government and establishing the democratic institutions now under attack.

Przybyla's regurgitation of leftist talking points as "news" focuses on Demand Justice and its pledge to spend $10 million in efforts Politico characterized as "Supreme Court reforms" by an innocuous-sounding "judicial advocacy group." But that's not quite accurate.

According to Influence Watch:

Demand Justice was established as a project of Sixteen Thirty Fund, a 501(c)(4) social welfare organization characterized as “dark money” by critics which hosts a number of similar advocacy groups advocating for a left-wing policy agenda. Demand Justice itself has been characterized by the left-leaning Center for Responsive Politics as a “liberal dark money” group.

Among its pet projects, Demand Justice wants to "pack" the Supreme Court, pursue one-sided "ethics" reform, and prevent originalists from being confirmed in the future. It also continues to launch attacks — parroted in Przybyla's piece — against current justices who won't shred the law to give leftists what they seek as well as those who support and advocate for a Court that weighs cases based on the Constitution.

Somehow, to Przybyla and her editors, leftist dark money machines spending millions of dollars to upend the Court are mere "judicial advocacy" groups, but those on the other side who believe the Supreme Court shouldn't be destroyed are "a deep-pocketed network of ultraconservative judicial activists." It's so disingenuous that it would be laughable if it wasn't such a serious situation.

Not lacking influence inside the government, Demand Justice and the leftist dark money circles in which it runs has an alarming number of allies among congressional Democrats. They also have President Joe Biden to highlight their concerns that the Supreme Court acting to preserve the primacy of the Constitution is — inexplicably — a threat to democracy.

Advertisement

Carrie Severino, president of JCN, said in a post on X Tuesday that what we're seeing now is "a dangerous and coordinated campaign by the Left to destroy the Supreme Court" — and pointed to what's transpired in the 24 hours since the end of the Court's current term. "Democrat members of Congress had a meltdown and threatened to impeach the justices. President Biden delivered primetime remarks lying about the immunity decision and attacked the Supreme Court. And Demand Justice — a Court-packing group under the Arabella Advisors liberal dark money network — announced a $10 million campaign to smear the justices."