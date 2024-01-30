Cori Bush Responds to Reports She's Under Criminal Investigation by Biden DOJ

Proud 'Defund the Police' squad member Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) confirmed that she is the subject of a criminal investigation led by the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday afternoon and denied any wrongdoing in response to the allegations that she misused federal (read: taxpayer) funds for her private security.

In a statement, Rep. Bush said that she holds herself, her campaign, and her position "to the highest levels of integrity" and insisted she "also believe[s] in transparency," hence her confirmation that "the Department of Justice is reviewing my campaign's spending on security services."

Bush said that she is "fully cooperating" with the criminal probe and presented her side of the story billed as "the facts and the truth."

Since before I was sworn into office, I have endured relentless threats to my physical safety and life. As a rank-and-file member of Congress I am not entitled to personal protection by the House, and instead have used campaign funds as permissible to retain security services. I have not used any federal tax dollars for personal security services. Any reporting that I have used federal funds for personal security is simply false.

Given these threats Bush outlined, one would expect her to retain the best professional security services available. Yet, as Guy noted last spring, Bush's then-highest-paid private security guard "claims he can summon tornadoes at will, cause earthquakes with his hate, and conduct blood rituals to bring ruin upon his enemies" and portends to be an "intergalactic master of psychic self-defense born 109 trillion years ago."

Now facing scrutiny for her security expenses, Bush didn't miss the opportunity to lob some partisan attacks in the statement defending her actions before broaching the topic of her security guard-husband:

In recent months, right-wing organizations have lodged baseless complaints against me, peddling notions that I have misused campaign funds to pay for personal security services. That is simply not true. I have complied with all applicable laws and House rules—and will continue to prioritize the rules that govern us as federal elected officials. In particular, the nature of these allegations have been around my husband's role on the campaign. In accordance with all applicable rules, I retained my husband as part of my security team to provide security services because he has had extensive experience in this area, and is able to provide the necessary services at or below a fair market rate.

Like most spouses, Bush's husband began as just her boyfriend. Then, according to KSDK, he was hired to be a part of her private security detail after they began dating. They then were engaged and married, and he continues to collect a check as her security guard.

Still, Bush remains confident that none of the investigations into her security arrangement will lead to the discovery of any wrongdoing:

These frivolous complaints have resulted in a number of investigations, some of which are still ongoing. The Federal Election Commission and the House Committee on Ethics are currently reviewing the matter, as is the Department of Justice. We are fully cooperating in all of these pending investigations. In September of last year, after conducting a months-long investigation, the Office of Congressional Ethics found no wrongdoing and voted unanimously to dismiss the case. I look forward to this same outcome from all pending investigations.

"I am under no illusion that these right-wing organizations will stop politicizing and pursuing efforts to attack me and the work that the people of St. Louis sent me to Congress to do: to lead boldly, to legislate change my constituents can feel, and to save lives," Bush's statement concluded.

Perhaps if she wants to save lives she'll stop advocating against police and public safety funding — for the sake of her constituents who can't afford to hire (and marry) private security.