Tipsheet

Another Republican Is Siding With MTG Over the Speakership

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 16, 2024 11:00 AM
Shawn Thew/Pool via AP

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) told House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) that he will co-sponsor Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) motion to vacate the chair and strip Johnson of the gavel. 

"He should pre-announce his resignation (as Boehner did), so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker," Massie added in a post on X Tuesday morning. 

In late March, MTG filed the motion to vacate the chair — which due to rules adopted as part of the chaotic election of now-former Speaker Kevin McCarthy can be brought to the floor by just one member — after she warned the "minibus" funding bill brought to the House floor for a vote would "be the fall of Mike Johnson."

"I am not resigning and it is in my view an absurd notion," Speaker Johnson said of the threatened motion to vacate during a press conference on Tuesday. "We have a very important mission here."

Despite the threats of Reps. Greene and Massie, many House Republicans still support Speaker Johnson who has the rather undesirable task of trying to hold together an increasingly shrinking GOP majority in the lower chamber.

Last Friday, Speaker Johnson met with Trump at his Mar a Lago club and held a press conference announcing a plan to ensure only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote. When asked about the threat to boot the speaker, Trump said he stands with Speaker Johnson. "He is doing a very good job," Trump said. "Marjorie understands that" and "has a lot of respect for the speaker," he added.

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

