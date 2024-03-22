Progressive Reporter Rips Into Don Lemon Over His Tantrum About Elon Dumping His...
Watch a Biden Judicial Nominee Totally Collapse When Pressed About Assault Weapons Bans
Why Fox News' Peter Doocy Was Aghast at Jake Sullivan's Answer About Biden...
Wait, Did Google Just Change the Search Results for Bloodbath to Help Democrats?
Ronna McDaniel Has a New Gig
A Maryland Town's Entire Police Force Has Been Suspended. Residents Have No Clue...
EV Agenda Suffers Major Blow in Maine
Whistleblower Alleges CIA Blocked Investigators From Interviewing Hunter Biden Associate D...
CNN: There's Been a 'Tremendous Change' in Polling on One Issue Since 2020...and...
Retiring GOP Rep Gives His Party a Proverbial Middle Finger on the Way...
Manhattan School Board Takes Bold Step to Protect Women’s Sports From Trans Athletes
White House, Allies Scream 'Islamophobia' to Defend Radical Biden Judicial Pick on Verge...
Go Woke Go Broke: Here’s What Happened When a Gym Allowed a Man...
On Omnibus, Chip Roy Warns a 'Vote for This Bill Is a Vote...
Tipsheet

Here We Go Again? MTG Files Motion to Remove Speaker Johnson.

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  March 22, 2024 12:03 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

After the U.S. House of Representatives passed a funding package to avert a government shutdown in a bipartisan 286-134 vote on Friday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced a motion to vacate the chair — the vehicle by which members of the House can remove the speaker and which was used by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to boot Kevin McCarthy in October 2023 — in order to strip Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) of the gavel.

Advertisement

The formal move comes after MTG warned in an interview this week that passing the "minibus" funding bill "will be the fall of Mike Johnson."

Previously, Rep. Greene aired her concerns about the bill in a speech on the House floor. "This bill will absolutely destroy our majority," she warned her colleagues during debate on the legislation. 

After filing the motion, here's what Greene had to say on the steps of the U.S. Capitol:

Recommended

Senator John Kennedy vs. Climate Change Activist Townhall Video
Advertisement

When asked about a motion to vacate previously, Greene had suggested Johnson shouldn't be removed without a successor lined up to hopefully avert the chaos that saw legislative activity in the lower chamber grind to a halt following McCarthy's ouster. 


Some House Republicans reacted to the news with a bit more levity:

This is a developing story and may be updated.



Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senator John Kennedy vs. Climate Change Activist Townhall Video
White House, Allies Scream 'Islamophobia' to Defend Radical Biden Judicial Pick on Verge of Defeat Guy Benson
Why Fox News' Peter Doocy Was Aghast at Jake Sullivan's Answer About Biden and Israel Matt Vespa
CNN: There's Been a 'Tremendous Change' in Polling on One Issue Since 2020...and It Favors Trump Leah Barkoukis
Biden's Border Blowup Victor Davis Hanson
Watch a British Commentator Totally Embarrass an Anti-Israel News Host Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Senator John Kennedy vs. Climate Change Activist Townhall Video
Advertisement