Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mocks Dems' Unbelievable Defense of Joe Biden's Mental...
The Media Should Ponder This Question Regarding the Attempted Mass Shooting at Lakewood...
Oh, So That's Who Thought Biden's Angry Address to America Was a Good...
Here's What Tony Bobulinski Told House Investigators About the 'Biden Brand'
Here's What Neighbors Had to Say About the Houston Megachurch Shooter
Another University Is Now Being Investigated for Antisemitism
Kirby Pressed on Biden Campaign's Use of TikTok as His Administration Considers 'National...
These Are the Republican Senators Who Voted for the $95.3 Billion Foreign Aid...
Trump Names the Individuals He Wants to See Take Over the RNC
Vance Identifies 3 Major Problems With the Senate's Foreign Aid Package
You Won't Believe What Product NYC Democrats Are Going After
Shameless: Biden's Betrayals on Inflation, TikTok, and 'Norms'
Illegal Immigrants Are Entering the US Through the Northern Border in Droves
Pro-Hamas Protesters Are Getting Bolder, but We Must Support Israel
Tipsheet

Oh Look, Another Inflation Report Destroying Biden's Claim That It's 'Falling'

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 13, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Despite President Biden's fantasyland insistence that inflation is "down" and his administration's claims that prices are "falling," the Consumer Price Index (CPI) print for January 2024 showed that not only is inflation still moving up, it's accelerating faster than economists predicted. Again. 

Advertisement

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Tuesday morning, CPI inflation rose 0.3 percent in January for a 3.1 percent increase over last year — and 17.9 percent higher since Biden took office in January 2021. 

The main driver of January's "hotter than expected" inflation was a common culprit: the cost of shelter. That metric alone accounted for more than two-thirds of January's inflation according to the BLS release.

Core CPI inflation — which excludes more volatile food and energy indexes — advanced even more over the months at 0.4 percent growth for a 12-month increase of 3.9 percent. 

Notably, both headline and core CPI numbers are more than the Federal Reserve's target rate of just 2.0 percent inflation, yet the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) continues to tease the possibility of interest rate decreases in 2024 while inflation has remained well above its goal for years. 

Recommended

Oh, So That's Who Thought Biden's Angry Address to America Was a Good Idea Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz said January's CPI report shows "inflation remains historically high" and is "nothing to cheer about" even though President Biden and members of his administration are likely to do just that. "Talk to any American going to the grocery store, hardware store, or pharmacy, and they'll tell you prices continue to rise at a painful rate. Rents, car payments, and home and auto insurance have gone through the roof," he emphasized. 

"Core inflation didn't budge and continues to rise at twice the Federal Reserve's target rate," said Ortiz. "Moreover, the inflation damage has already been done."

"As a result, Americans are facing a cost of living crisis," Ortiz continued. "This is a direct result of bad Democratic policies like reckless spending and opposition to cheap energy. The only way to bring prices back under control for the long term is by supporting candidates who believe in free enterprise, domestic energy production, deregulation, tax cuts, and the American dream."

As Katie reported at the end of January, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen couldn't offer much hope for Americans struggling to make ends meet after more than two straight years of negative real wages and still-rising inflation. 

Advertisement

Never mind, apparently, the Biden administration's insistence toward the beginning of his term that inflation was merely "transitory" and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that prices were "falling" at the end of January — the month in which it was just confirmed prices rose faster than expected.

Tags: INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Who Thought Biden's Angry Address to America Was a Good Idea Spencer Brown
Obama Poised to Pull the Plug on Biden? John Ullyot
Here's What Tony Bobulinski Told House Investigators About the 'Biden Brand' Spencer Brown
The Media Should Ponder This Question Regarding the Attempted Mass Shooting at Lakewood Church Matt Vespa
The Left and Chaos Dennis Prager
Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mocks Dems' Unbelievable Defense of Joe Biden's Mental Health Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Who Thought Biden's Angry Address to America Was a Good Idea Spencer Brown
Advertisement