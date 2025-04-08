Is Newsom Nervous? DOJ Promises Arrests for Homeless Fraud
There Was a Major Furniture Grift During the Biden Administration

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 08, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

The House Oversight Committee held a hearing Tuesday exposing additional waste, fraud and abuse inside the federal government. Lawmakers focused on expensive pet projects that sent taxpayer money out the door with little oversight or scrutiny during the Biden administration and the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to testimony given at the hearing, billions of dollars in taxpayer funding was used to buy furniture for federal buildings not occupied by workers. 

Federal buildings remained largely empty throughout President Joe Biden's entire presidency and buildings were not properly maintained, costing America taxpayers billions. 

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump issued a return to work order from the Oval Office and gave federal workers some choices: show up to for in-person work, resign or be fired. 

"Heads of all departments and agencies in the executive branch of Government shall, as soon as practicable, take all necessary steps to terminate remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work in-person at their respective duty stations on a full-time basis, provided that the department and agency heads shall make exemptions they deem necessary," he ordered on January 20, 2025. 

