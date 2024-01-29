Foreign Ambassador Is 'Shocked' by Ilhan Omar's Latest Conduct
Yellen: Okay Fine, High Prices Are Here to Stay

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 29, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Speaking during an interview with ABC News Live over the weekend, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted prices aren't going down, contradicting arguments repeatedly made by the Biden White House about easing inflation. In 2021, Yellen claimed inflation was "transitory." 

For months officials in the Biden administration have falsely claimed prices on everyday goods and services were going down. In reality, they're getting more expensive at a slower pace. 

During a briefing at the White House last week, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre had trouble explaining complaints from Biden when he purchased a smoothie that cost $6. 

"Last Friday, the president was at a coffee shop in Pennsylvania, and he seemed to be surprised that the smoothie was $6 and how expensive it was," a reporter asked. "I'm curious. So is the president now realizing the costs that Americans are bearing?"

"So, look, when he went over to you all, to the press corps, he was having a good time, right? And offered, as you know, offered to buy them coffee," Jean Pierre responded. "There was a big group there, and he made sure everyone got coffee and pastries. So I just want to make that really clear."


