LIVE RESULTS: Nevada and USVI Caucuses

The road to Milwaukee's Republican National Convention in July runs through Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands this week, with the Silver State splitting its contests between a nonbinding primary on Tuesday and official caucuses on Thursday along with the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Advertisement

As Townhall reported following the Nevada Primary, "None of These Candidates" ran away with the primary contest earlier this week with more than 60 percent of the vote. Former Ambassador Nikki Haley, on the other hand, drew roughly 30 percent. Trump was not on the primary ballot, instead appearing on Thursday night's caucus ballots and looking to clinch the 26 delegates up for grabs. The only other candidate competing in the caucuses is Ryan Binkley, and no write-in votes are allowed. Nevada allocates its delegates proportionally, with a 4.3 percent threshold meaning Trump is likely to clinch the full slate unless Binkley surpasses that threshold.

In Nevada, voters will participate in their in-person caucuses from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. local time according to the state Republican Party, and results are expected to begin coming in during the 10:00 p.m. ET hour. Live results will be updated on the map below as precinct totals are reported.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

While there are fewer convention delegates — just four — up for grabs in the U.S. Virgin Islands' territorial caucuses Thursday evening, the Trump and Haley campaigns have been actively gunning for support. The USVI caucuses use ranked-choice voting, and all its delegates are awarded to the candidate who ends up securing a simple majority of the vote.

Due to its status as a U.S. territory, USVI residents don't get a vote in the general election in November, making the caucuses the only chance for the them to make their voices heard in the selection of the next president.

Republicans in the U.S. Virgin Islands will have their choice between Trump and Haley, but since-suspended candidates Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Perry Johnson, and Vivek Ramaswamy will still be on the ballot, though quickly eliminated in the ranked-choice process.

Live results will be updated below as totals are reported in, beginning around 7:00 p.m. ET.