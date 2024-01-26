On the Brink of a Constitutional Crisis and the Regime Media Is Dying
Tipsheet

Secretary Granholm Tries to Deny Biden's Crusade to 'End Fossil Fuels'

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 26, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, known for her greatest hits such as laughing about Americans facing record-high gas prices, should probably pay closer attention to what her boss — President Joe Biden — is saying about his energy independence-gutting policies. 

Following the Biden administration's decision to halt new liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports — a transparently politically motivated decision aimed to appease young Democrats ahead of November's presidential election — Granholm joined CNBC to make excuses for the admin's latest anti-American energy policy. 

Rightfully asked whether the pause on natural gas exports is "all about Biden's campaign vow to put fossil fuels out of business," the secretary of energy choked. 

"I...did not hear him say that," was all Granholm could come up with before getting fact-checked in real-time by the host who quipped "just look at YouTube."


Well, whether she heard him or not — and it's hard to believe that she didn't given ending fossil fuels has been the aim of most all policies Biden has forced through executive fiat at policies from Granholm's Department of Energy — that's what he pledged while on the campaign trail. 

"Kiddo...I want you to look in my eyes," Biden said during a stump speech while running for president. "I guarantee you, I guarantee, we're going to end fossil fuels."



