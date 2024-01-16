The Biden Admin Just Got Caught Peddling Another Hoax at the Border

Remember "whipgate," the phony scandal pushed along by senior Biden administration officials who smeared federal agents by claiming they whipped illegal immigrants at the southern border — none of which was true? Well, the Biden admin yet again has found itself propagating a hoax related to the disaster along the U.S.-Mexico border that Team Biden can't even admit is a "crisis."

Over the weekend, countless headlines parroted a White House statement that claimed "a woman and two children drowned near Eagle Pass, and Texas officials blocked U.S. Border Patrol from attempting to provide emergency assistance."

The narrative being concocted by the White House was obvious: Texas' decision to seize property along the border in Eagle Pass and boot federal agents — a move that was praised by the Border Patrol union, mind you — is killing people at the border. Never mind, of course, the blood of countless deaths on the Biden administration's hands stemming from his disastrous border policies.

Facts, however, rarely get in the way of the Biden administration's attempt to push a narrative via its mainstream media allies. The Associated Press spread the White House's claim far and wide, and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) jumped in to peddle the false narrative as well.

Well, what the Biden administration, congressional Democrats, and mainstream outlets peddled is not, in fact, what happened — according to Biden's own Department of Justice.

In a new legal filing caught by Fox News Channel's Bill Melugin, the Biden DOJ debunks the White House's narrative by explaining that the would-be illegal immigrants were dead for at least one hour before Texas was alerted to the situation:

On January 12, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Mexican officials advised Border Patrol of two migrants in distress on the U.S. side of the river in the area near the Shelby Park boat ramp...Mexican officials also informed Border Patrol that three migrants -- one woman and two children -- had drowned at approximately 8:00 p.m. in the same area. An Acting Supervisory Border Patrol Agent went to the Shelby Park entrance gate and informed the guardsmen from the Texas National Guard stationed there of the drowned migrants and the migrants in distress. Speaking through the closed gate, the guardsmen refused to let the Acting Supervisor enter because they had been ordered not to allow Border Patrol access to the park. [...] The following day, Mexican officials confirmed to Border Patrol that the two migrants who Mexican officials had reported were in distress on the U.S. side had attempted to return to Mexico and were rescued by a Mexican government airboat while suffering from hypothermia. Mexican officials also confirmed that they had recovered the bodies of the three drowned migrants and had rescued two additional migrants who had attempted to cross that night.

That is, Texas' decision to seize land along the border and keep federal agents off the swath of parkland along the Rio Grande did not cause the three deaths. It was another hoax perpetrated by the Biden administration in its attempts to cover up its own failed policies by attributing bad actions to innocent parties to divert scrutiny toward anything other than its own crisis-triggering actions.

