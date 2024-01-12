Biden's Own Words Show He Was Wrong on Foreign Policy Yet Again
Does Joe Biden Have Any Self-Respect?
Our Crime and Self-Defense Problem
The Credibility of Georgia's Prosecution Team in Trump Case Takes Another Hit
Oh, So That's How Much U.S. Aid We've Lost Track of in Ukraine
Democrat Running to Fill George Santos' Seat Has Some Explaining to Do About...
Abbott Seizes Control of Eagle Pass Park Without Warning to Combat Biden's Migrant...
Horrific: Group of Men Sexually Abused Toddlers in a Houston Mall Bathroom, FBI...
Chuck Todd Is Looking to Liz Cheney to 'Save' the GOP From Trump
House Republicans Advance Pro-Life Bill Protecting College Students
Are These the Frontrunners to Be Trump's VP?
Did Hunter Biden Just Cave?
This Country Just Demoted a National Sporting Captain Because He's Jewish
School Superintendent Says She Faced 'Pushback' for Wanting to Implement Antisemitism Trai...
Tipsheet

Border Patrol Chooses Sides After Abbott Seizes Land in Overrun Eagle Pass

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 12, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Amid the still-worsening border chaos created by the policies of President Joe Biden, Texas has refused to accept what the Secretary of Homeland Security still can't bring himself to call a "crisis." The Lone Star State's latest action on Thursday: seizing a swath of city-owned parkland along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, kicking federal border agents off the property, and enforcing the international border with Mexico. 

Advertisement

Shelby Park — the land seized by the Texas National Guard — sits adjacent to the International Bridge where surges of illegal immigrants stream into the U.S. Over the span of just a few days in December, some 12,000 illegal immigrants unlawfully streamed into the U.S. at Eagle Pass, reinforcing its status one of the main entry points for masses of illegal crossers. 

According to Texas officials — who notified Eagle Pass that the park was being taken over by the state — national guardsmen have "maintained a presence with security points and temporary barrier in Shelby Park since 2021" and the "current posture is to prepare for future illegal immigrant surges and to restrict access to organizations that perpetuate illegal immigrant crossings in the park and greater Eagle Pass area."


Rather than being upset that they've been booted from Shelby Park by Texas officials, the Border Patrol union welcomed the state action. In a statement, the Border Patrol union said that "Governor Abbott is not harming Border Patrol operations, he is enhancing them." The union further explained that Abbott "seizing control of Shelby Park allows our agents to deploy to troubled spots that experience high numbers of gotaways. Governor Abbott’s actions should be seen as a force multiplier," the statement added. 

Recommended

Rand Paul's 2024 Announcement Is a Brutal Thread About Nikki Haley Matt Vespa
Advertisement

What's notable in this situation is that Border Patrol, a federal agency, is siding with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over Biden and Mayorkas. And why wouldn't they? The Biden administration has continued to make the job of border agents exceedingly impossible, often taking them off their regular duties to instead act as drivers, babysitters, and chaperones to help with processing record numbers of illegal immigrants. 

At the same time, the federal government has ordered its agents to dismantle physical barriers set up by Texas, sued to block state policies to address the crisis, and insisted that Biden's policy is "humane" and what Texas is doing is somehow morally wrong. 

Advertisement


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rand Paul's 2024 Announcement Is a Brutal Thread About Nikki Haley Matt Vespa
The Credibility of Georgia's Prosecution Team in Trump Case Takes Another Hit Matt Vespa
As House Republicans Look Into Impeaching Biden, Jim Jordan Has an FD-1023 Request for Christopher Wray Rebecca Downs
The Latest Sign That Consumers Just Don't Want Electric Vehicles Spencer Brown
Chuck Todd Is Looking to Liz Cheney to 'Save' the GOP From Trump Rebecca Downs
Biden's Own Words Show He Was Wrong on Foreign Policy Yet Again Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rand Paul's 2024 Announcement Is a Brutal Thread About Nikki Haley Matt Vespa
Advertisement