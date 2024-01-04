Campaign to Bank Republican Votes Before Election Day Launches Phase 2 in All 50 States

The Republican National Committee's aggressive campaign to beat Democrats in pre-Election Day voting in 2024 is now live in all 50 states as of this week, a hopeful sign that investing in both legal efforts to defend the integrity of elections and taking advantage of early voting and ballot harvesting where it's allowed will give Republican candidates up and down the ballot an advantage come November 5.

Officially considered "Phase 2" of its national "Bank Your Vote" campaign — an effort endorsed by numerous Republicans including former President Donald Trump — the RNC worked with state party officials to launch another 41 state websites to complete the effort across all 50 states.

"When Republicans vote early, we win," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel emphasized this week. "‘Bank Your Vote’ will be instrumental in getting Republicans to vote early or by mail to Beat Biden and secure Republican victories up and down the ballot," she added. "Every candidate, campaign, and committee now has the ability to educate, empower and turn out Republican voters early to victory."

Each "Bank Your Vote" website includes information specific to its state's voters, with timelines and important deadlines, links to applications, the ability to look up registration information, or find early and day-of voting locations.

The RNC says that more features will become available as the election approaches, including additional marketing and even gamification functions that will allow GOP field staff and local volunteers to customize and drive specific actions to bank as many GOP votes as possible before the critical 2024 elections.

The "Bank Your Vote" campaign launched in June 2023 when RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced the effort in an exclusive Townhall.com column:

The fact of the matter is that we no longer have just “Election Day” – we have election seasons, with many states opening their polls for weeks. Republicans saw success in 2022 with absentee voting, early in-person voting, and ballot harvesting. Now, as we work to protect the House, flip the Senate, and win back the White House in 2024, we are doubling down and making the Bank Your Vote campaign our number one priority. Republicans continue to oppose bad laws in the courtroom, but we’ll also play by the rules we’re given. We’re turning the full power of our unmatched political ground game, data operation, legal resources, and messaging apparatus towards Banking Your Vote to chase down every ballot. Not only will we ballot harvest where it’s legal, but we’ll beat the Democrats at their own game.

It couldn't be more apparent that conservative victories are needed in 2024. At the top of the ballot: to retire Joe Biden and put a stop to the weaponization of the federal government against conservatives and the Constitution. Mid-ballot: to expand the House GOP majority and retake control of the Senate. And down-ballot: to elect more conservatives to state office including governors, attorneys general, and legislative seats.

In order to win those races, conservatives must beat Democrats at their early voting and ballot chasing efforts where it's allowed — along with legal operations to ensure election integrity everywhere — to ensure Republicans aren't the ones playing catch-up on Election Day.