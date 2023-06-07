RNC Rolls Out Ballot Harvesting Initiative to Beat Democrats at Their Own Game

The Republican National Committee says it remains committed to fighting against new laws to expand mass pre-election voting but, in some states, ballot harvesting is already the law — and Democrats are using it to run up voting leads in too many critical elections. So, under the leadership of Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, the RNC is looking to beat Democrats at their own game in states where ballot harvesting is legal while pushing for more Republicans to vote early by mail or in-person.

Calling its new nationwide campaign "Bank Your Vote," McDaniel rolled out the national party's new effort "focused on maximizing pre-Election Day voting" in an exclusive column for Townhall on Wednesday morning.

The fact of the matter is that we no longer have just “Election Day” – we have election seasons, with many states opening their polls for weeks. Republicans saw success in 2022 with absentee voting, early in-person voting, and ballot harvesting. Now, as we work to protect the House, flip the Senate, and win back the White House in 2024, we are doubling down and making the Bank Your Vote campaign our number one priority. Republicans continue to oppose bad laws in the courtroom, but we’ll also play by the rules we’re given. We’re turning the full power of our unmatched political ground game, data operation, legal resources, and messaging apparatus towards Banking Your Vote to chase down every ballot. Not only will we ballot harvest where it’s legal, but we’ll beat the Democrats at their own game.

As McDaniel explained, the RNC's digital and data team "will strategically target voters who will give us the highest return and run up the score" ahead of Election Day. "Moving towards the 2024 election, the RNC will partner with state parties to create pages outlining pre-Election Day voting processes for all 56 states and territories with links to state government sites where voters can request their ballot directly," the RNC chairwoman added. "The RNC’s field operation, which has made over 300 million door knocks and phone calls over the last two election cycles, will go neighbor-to-neighbor and town-to-town to mobilize Republicans nationwide."

Building off of the RNC's 2022 election integrity operations, McDaniel wrote that the GOP will continue "leveraging tens of thousands of poll watchers and poll workers, maximizing and expanding the number of in-person voting locations, and continuing to fight Democrats in the courts" in addition to "staff and lawyers on the ground to fully ensure voter confidence." Taken together, the RNC's "Protect Your Vote" and "Bank Your Vote" efforts mean "every branch of the RNC will be working in tandem to make sure that early votes make it into the ballot box with total security and integrity," McDaniel emphasized.

In 2022, @GOP ran the largest ever election integrity operation to Protect Your Vote.



Now, we’re launching Bank Your Vote with co-chairs Rep. @ByronDonalds and Sen. @BillHagertyTN to supercharge our efforts to bank as many pre-Election Day votes as possible. pic.twitter.com/hGorCDhoBs — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 7, 2023

The "Bank Your Vote" initiative will be led by the RNC and co-chaired by Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN). In a tweet Wednesday morning, Donalds said that "Beating Joe Biden & the Democrats is the only way to take back our country" and that he is "proud to co-chair this winning game plan" to "encourage voters to securely bank as many pre-Election Day votes as possible."

Sen. Hagerty emphasized that in order to win, "Republicans must play the game by today's rules, which means maximizing our efforts to bank votes before Election Day" because the GOP "cannot afford to sacrifice most of the opportunities to bank votes in key states while Democrats run up the score."

"Encouraging Republicans to securely 'Bank Your Vote' is the only way to protect the vote and reclaim our out-of-control government," Hagerty continued. "I'm pleased to work with leaders across the Republican Party, from the Senate to the House, our Governors, and the RNC on this important effort to deliver victories nationwide next November."