Tipsheet

Here's What Trump Is Urging Republicans to Do for the 2024 Election

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 26, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/John Locher

The Republican National Committee's "Bank Your Vote" push to expand ballot harvesting operations — in states where such practices are legal — and get GOP voters to make use of early voting options has a new endorsement from former President Donald Trump, the current 2024 presidential primary frontrunner. 

In a video posted by the GOP on Wednesday morning, Trump says "the RNC is leading the fight to help secure your vote in 2024," outlining the efforts being undertaken by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. 

"They're fighting bad Democrat laws, putting folks on the ground to serve as poll workers and poll watchers, and engaging attorneys to monitor every step of the voting process," Trump says of the RNC's election strategy and planned ground game for 2024. 

"Go to BankYourVote.com to sign up and commit to voting early," Trump urged.

"We must defeat the far left at their own game or our country will never recover from this disastrous, crooked Biden administration," continued Trump, referencing the significant lead Democrats banked through early voting in the 2020 and 2022 elections. "Join the Republican effort to win big in 2024. We're going to win, and we're going to make America great again," Trump concluded.

In addition to Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, another 2024 contender, has also endorsed the RNC's plan. "I'm happy to partner with the Republican National Committee in their Bank Your Vote campaign," Pence said in a video posted earlier in July. "You can 'Bank Your Vote' by casting your ballot before Election Day, either by mail or early in-person voting."

With their eyes already set on 2024, McDaniel and the RNC launched Wisconsin as the first state being built out for the Bank Your Vote effort this week, with additional states across the country set to establish their own messaging campaigns and infrastructure necessary to put Republican votes on the board in 2024 before Election Day. 

As Katie reported earlier in July, Virginia's Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin announced an initiative in the Commonwealth to push early voting among Old Dominion Republicans. "We can't go into our elections down thousands of votes," Youngkin said in a video posted to Twitter. "You can secure your vote before Election Day."

